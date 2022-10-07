Four shot two fatally, in St James attack Loop Jamaica

Four shot two fatally, in St James attack
Friday Oct 07

Four people were shot, two fatally, during an attack by gunmen in Flanker, St James on Thursday.

Reports are that at about 10:15 pm., a group of people were at a shop when men arrived at the location, pulled guns, and opened fire.

The criminals then fled.

The police were called and four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital where two of them were pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Unit have since launched an investigation in the matter

