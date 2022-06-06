Four Spanish Town men killed in Sunday night gun attack | Loop Jamaica

Four men were killed and another person injured in a gun attack in Railway Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Sunday night.

They are all from Spanish Town addresses and have been identified as 21-year-old Nicardo Moore, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, and 21-year-old Kirk Barrett, otherwise called ‘Mikey’, both of Railway Lane; 28-year-old Horace Lettman of Oxford Road; and 34-year-old Desmond Bloomfield of Ellerslie Pen.

According to a representative of the police’s Corporate Communications Unit, reports are that residents heard loud explosions in a section of the community about 7:30pm.

After checks, five people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and a motor vehicle was observed speeding away from the scene.

The wounded were transported to the hospital, where the four men were pronounced dead.

The fifth person is being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

A motive for the killings has not yet been ascertained, the police said.