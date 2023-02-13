Four V-Day worthy brunch spots in Kingston for chicken and waffles Loop Jamaica

We’ve been embracing culinary trends lately, and brunch establishments serving waffles, chicken, and bottomless mimosas are one of the most well-liked food fads in the city.

This traditional soul food menu item is typically served with waffles, butter, maple syrup, and pieces of fried chicken over top.

In some versions, hot sauce is also added, though this is not always the case. And, many consumers enjoy it for its blend of sweet and salty flavours, the usage of Jamaica’s favourite protein, and of course, its crunch.

The meal is suitable for every hour of the day, including breakfast and dinner, supper, or a late-night snack.

The renowned Los Angeles restaurant Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles, which has been a favourite of celebrities since the 1980s and has been featured in numerous films, set the trend.

Chicken and waffles is a popular meal combo, and now, The Rock is finally catching up. If you’re looking for a quick bite or a meal, these four restaurants may satiate your craving.

Clubhouse Brewery is a craft brewery located in Kingston, Jamaica. Founded in 2018, the brewery specialises in small-batch craft beers, including India pale ales, stouts, and lagers.

The brewery also offers a variety of seasonal and limited-edition craft beers and offers a taproom and outdoor seating area.

Clubhouse has now taken on the challenge of serving waffles and chicken!

The old tradition known as alchemy blends science, philosophy, and spirituality, and is thought to have its roots in ancient Egypt, which later developed in the Middle Ages in Europe.

The practice combines art and science that aims to raise the energy level of matter. It is said to be able to produce the philosopher’s stone, the elixir of life, and even the ability to change basic metals into gold.

Alchemy is frequently employed in modern culture as a metaphor for generating delectable concoctions.

It’s not surprising then that Alchemy Ja makes delectable pancake and waffle combinations that are Instagram-worthy. No chicken combo here, but you’re sure to find other bites to satisfy the taste buds.

As the name implies, brunch for the busy is the place to go when you want something and you want it now!

They serve rainbow waffles with a blueberry compote at their Milford Avenue location. Place a side order for fried chicken, and you’re all set.

Our brunch plans always include Fromage Brasserie, and if brunching is your thing, you’re sure to find something on the menu to whet your appetite.

They offer a superb chicken and waffles option.

From the desk of the Storyteller Agency