Four-wheel bike rider reportedly held with an illegal ‘machine’ Loop Jamaica

The alertness of the Spanish Town police led to the seizure of a .40 pistol fitted with a magazine containing five .40 rounds of ammunition in March Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Tuesday, January 23.

Reports are that about 12:30 pm, a man was seen driving a four-wheel ATV motorcycle with no registration plate affixed, and he was signalled to stopped.

Upon seeing the police, the motorcyclist reportedly tried to evade them, resulting in a crash.

The motorcyclist was accosted and searched, and a bag he was carrying was also searched, resulting in the firearm and ammunition being reportedly found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody, with charges to be laid against him.

In a release, the police said in an effort to rid the streets of gangs, guns and gunmen, law enforcement personnel from the Spanish Town Police Station have embarked on a zero-tolerance approach to combat crime and other illegal activities in the old capital and its environs.

The Spanish Town police are asking anyone with information that can assist them in their investigations to contact the CIB office at 876-984-2874, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip-line at 811, or the nearest police station.