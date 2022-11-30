France lose to Tunisia 1-0 but still win World Cup group Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
France lose to Tunisia 1-0 but still win World Cup group Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Australia into last 16 of World Cup, beat Denmark 1-0

France lose to Tunisia 1-0 but still win World Cup group

Stuck on gift ideas for your loved one? Try thrift store gifts

Digicel’s sponsorship of Reggae Marathon pivotal says Elon Parkinson

Mailpac launches new online barrel shipping platform

Defense coming through for attack-minded Brazil at World Cup

$100 million pumped into new Wendy’s Mandeville location

8 cocaine-smuggling Americans convicted after arrest at Jamaica pier

Interesting facts: Sweet potatoes aren’t potatoes

Police ask for help to find missing child

Wednesday Nov 30

30?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Players of Tunisia embrace after beating France 1-0 in a World Cup Group D football match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France won their World Cup group despite losing to Tunisia 1-0 Wednesday.

Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to give the Tunisians the victory, but it wasn’t enough to get them into the round of 16. Australia beat Denmark 1-0 in other Group D game and finished second on goal difference.

Khazri ran at the heart of the French defense and beat two players before poking the ball into the bottom corner. It was Tunisia’s third victory at a World Cup.

France forward Antoine Griezmann thought he had evened the score in the eighth minute of stoppage time but he was ruled offside following a video review.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Australia into last 16 of World Cup, beat Denmark 1-0

FIFA World Cup(TM)

France lose to Tunisia 1-0 but still win World Cup group

Lifestyle

Stuck on gift ideas for your loved one? Try thrift store gifts

More From

Jamaica News

Child from Waterhouse, Kingston found wandering in St Ann

The Spanish Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the relatives of a child identified as Lemoy Nesbeth Jr, who was found wandering in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday, November 28

Jamaica News

See also

Donna Haynes, the voice on many phones, passes

Tributes flow for voice actor

Jamaica News

13-y-o Spanish Town boy gone missing at Coronation Market in Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jevon Easy of Jones Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, November 26.
He is of dark complexion, medium build

Jamaica News

Eight months later, dead man still on court list

A man who died in police custody while awaiting trial for murder might not rest in peace anytime soon, as the police are yet to bring evidence of his death to the Home Circuit Court.
Fitzroy Minott

Sport

VIDEO: Asafa Powell announces retirement from track and field

Bolt congratulated Powell on his accomplishments and even joked that Powell is in better shape than he is.

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Neymar to miss Brazil’s last group game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil’s last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday.
Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols