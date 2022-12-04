France storm past Poland into World Cup ‘quarters’

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

France’s Kylian Mbappe, left, scores his side’s second goal against Poland in a World Cup round of 16 match, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday. (AP photo)

Defending champions France stormed into the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup after they beat Poland 3-1 at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

A 44th minute goal from French striker Olivier Giroud, backed by a two powerful strikes from Kylian Mbappe in the 74th and 91st minutes, assured them a spot in the final eight.

Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski scored a 99th minute penalty to grab a consolation goal just before his team’s exit from the competition.

Giroud’s goal saw him overtake Thierry Henry’s record as France’s all-time top scorer, as he netted his 52nd for Les Bleus.

France will feature in Saturday’s quarter-final against the winner of this afternoon’s round of 16 clash between England and Senegal.

NewsAmericasNow.com