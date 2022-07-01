Francophiles can enjoy Bastille Day fest at Charela Inn, Negril

Bastille Day is the common name in English-speaking countries for the celebration of the national day of France.

In French, it is formally called F?te nationale fran?aise, ergo, Bastille Day is France’s most important holiday.

The Bastille was a medieval fortress used to detain political prisoners; its fall on July 14, 1789, was a pivotal moment in French history.

The day marked the end of the ancien regime and the beginning of the French Revolution.

(Photo: Oleg Blokhin)

Today, Bastille Day embodies the storied legacy the French Revolution carries for its people and is celebrated worldwide by the French and francophiles.

Expect authenticity! The first-generation Jamaican-French family produced an heir: Sophie Grizzle Roumel, the co-owner and the French honorary consul for Negril.

As a result of her commitments to the French embassy in Jamaica, Roumel will not be able to ring in Bastille Day the way she’d intended at Charela, and as such the team has opted to celebrate on July 23, instead – somewhat of the Jamaican version of Bastille Day.

That being said, all protocols will be observed, and the celebrations will be just as spirited with Roumel’s involvement on July 23.

Francophiles in Jamaica will be able to indulge in similar Bastille Day festivities on Saturday, July 23 at Charela Inn, a boutique hotel renowned for its Jamaican-French fusion cuisine.

Situated on Negril’s seven-mile coastline, Charela Inn offers more than ease of access to the beach, but a gateway to epicurean delicacies and the winer things in life.

Organiser of the event, Kesi Gardner, founder of LuxuryJa, is anticipating another successful event.

“We’re happy to announce that Charela Inn will be providing something special for oenophiles; this is undoubtedly the weekend getaway if you enjoy good wine and French food,” Gardner told Loop Lifestyle.

Charela Inn is hosting a Bastille Day affair for the French, francophiles, and foodies on Saturday, July 23. (Photo: Ab Mair)

On that note, Charela Inn will be providing a unique twist for oenophiles in the form of wine tasting sessions with Jamaican Wine Club sommelier Mona Blake, followed by a Sip-and-Paint session of Bastille Day proportions.

Charela Inn’s award-winning restaurant Le Vendome is renowned for years of quality service and exquisite French cuisine.

Dining like the French involves, according to Gardner, a well-paced, five-course dinner: “They sit, sip, taste, savour, chat, and save room for a post-meal coffee or wine.”

Guests who intend to book six nights, will get one night free in celebration of Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence. (Photo: Sheldon Levene)

From now until October 31, Charela Inn will be offering a 15% discount for hotel guests who book on the website.

There are five booking options that range from airy rooms greeting the Caribbean Sea to garden rooms.

There’s also a special Jamaica 60th discount. Guests who intend to book six nights will get one night free in celebration of Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence.

This offer is valid until December 14 and excludes bookings for the period: July 29 to August 2; November 21 to December 6.