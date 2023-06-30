Frantic search for couple reported missing from Kingston community Loop Jamaica

Frantic search for couple reported missing from Kingston community
Frantic search for couple reported missing from Kingston community

Twenty-nine-year-old Shaneek Salmon and 28-year-old Justin Graham both of Berwick Road, Kingston 13 have been missing since Saturday, June 24.

Salmon is of dark complexion, slim built, and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall, and Graham is of dark complexion, slim built and about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 9:30 a.m., Graham and Salmon was last seen leaving home to the Sand Bed community in Norbrook.

Graham’s mode of dress is a red pullover, blue jeans pants, and a pair of black slippers and he is sporting a low-cut hairstyle. Whilst Salmon was seen in a Grey dress, and a pair of black slippers, she is sporting platted hairstyle. All efforts to contact them have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shaneek Salmon and Justin Graham is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876- 923-7111, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

