Fraser McConnell returns for 2023-2024 Nitrocross season Loop Jamaica

Jamaican racing sensation Fraser McConnell will reunite with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the 2023-2024 Nitrocross season.

Following an impressive performance last year, McConnell’s return is anticipated to enhance the team’s competitive advantage and solidify their position as leading contenders in the championship.

McConnell, who achieved a remarkable third-place finish in the drivers’ championship last season, demonstrated exceptional skills and unwavering determination. His natural talent, combined with an unwavering commitment to excellence, has positioned him as a formidable force in the Nitrocross arena.

With his comeback, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing aims to build upon recent accomplishments and establish themselves as frontrunners in the upcoming season.

Having joined forces with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the first time last year, McConnell’s partnership with the team proved to be a harmonious alliance, benefiting both parties. His strong work ethic and relentless pursuit of victory aligned seamlessly with the team’s commitment to pushing performance boundaries and achieving success at the highest level.

Expressing his enthusiasm for returning to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, McConnell stated, “I am incredibly thrilled to rejoin Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the upcoming Nitrocross season. The team’s dedication and unwavering support have played a significant role in my success, and I eagerly anticipate continuing our journey together. We have unfinished business, and my determination to secure the championship title this year is unwavering.”

Team owner Dennis Reinbold shared his excitement about McConnell’s return, stating, “Fraser’s unmatched talent on the track makes us ecstatic to have him back for the 2023-24 Nitrocross season. His exceptional performance last year showcased his potential, and we firmly believe that with his skillset and dedication, he will be a major contender in the championship battle. We are fully committed to providing him with the necessary resources and support to excel, and we eagerly anticipate another fantastic season ahead.”

McConnell and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing crew are scheduled to return to racing for round one of Nitrocross on June 16 and 17 in Jay, Oklahoma.