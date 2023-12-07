Fraser McConnell satisfied with Extreme E rookie season Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Fraser McConnell satisfied with Extreme E rookie season Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

UHWI board dissolved after chairman resigned

90-y-o woman dies in house fire in Westmoreland

Fraser McConnell satisfied with Extreme E rookie season

Opposition wants explanation for sudden resignations at UHWI

Everton beat Newcastle 3-0 in Premier League; Spurs lose again

Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run 2024 aiming to raise $100m

21 cell phones, knives among items found during ‘Ochi’ lockup search

Elderly woman escapes injury in freak accident on Constant Spring Road

Maximum 4-year ban sought for Paul Pogba in doping case

St Catherine crash claims life of young cop

Friday Dec 08

16°C
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

Fraser McConnell’s X44 Vida Carbon Racing team clinched a third-place podium finish in the last two rounds at the Copper X Prix in Antofagasta, Chile, amassing 121 points and securing the fourth position overall. (PHOTO: Contributed).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s rallycross driver, Fraser McConnell, considers his debut season in Extreme E a success as his X44 Vida Carbon Racing team secured the fourth position in the Extreme E Championship finale on Saturday and Sunday.

Owned by Sir Lewis Hamilton, the X44 Vida Carbon Racing team achieved a third-place podium finish in the final two rounds at the Copper X Prix in Antofagasta, Chile, earning 121 points to secure the fourth spot overall.

In Round 5 and final, despite a major setback due to a collision in the switch zone, X44 finished the race eight minutes slower than Veloce Racing, the eventual winner. This victory placed Veloce in third place in the final standings with 155 points, while Sainz XE took second place with 177 points. Roseberg X Racing (RXR) was crowned champions with 182 points.

Expressing satisfaction with his rookie season’s outcomes, McConnell stated, “It has been such an awesome ride competing with my teammate Cristina Gutierrez and against some of the best drivers in Extreme E. I must say that competing in this series has been an incredible experience for me, and it is definitely one that has helped my development and driving skills, and it can only get better from here on. I’m immensely grateful to Lewis Hamilton for this opportunity.”

Overall, McConnell’s team secured four podium finishes in 2023, with two wins and two third-place finishes.

Related Articles

Sport

November 14, 2023 08:03 PM

Sport

September 18, 2023 07:48 PM

Sport

June 20, 2023 04:29 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

UHWI board dissolved after chairman resigned

Jamaica News

90-y-o woman dies in house fire in Westmoreland

Sport

Fraser McConnell satisfied with Extreme E rookie season

More From

Entertainment

Aidonia takes a break to focus on ‘birth of child’

Dancehall artiste Aidonia has announced that he will be taking a break from recording music for a few months to focus on family, especially the birth of his soon-to-be born child.
“I will be t

See also

World News

Benjamin Zephaniah, British poet with Jamaican roots, dies at 65

Benjamin Zephaniah, a British poet and political activist of Jamaican descent who drew huge inspiration from his Caribbean roots, has died. He was 65.
Zephaniah died Thursday after being diagnosed

Jamaica News

Break-in at SSL; cops on scene

Police investigators are now on the grounds of Stocks & Securities Limited on Hope Road in St Andrew, following a break-in at the location on Wednesday night.
The investment firm is at the cent

Jamaica News

St Catherine crash claims life of young cop

A policeman who is completing his probationary period, died at Linstead Hospital in St Catherine from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash in the parish on Thursday.
Loop News understands

Jamaica News

21 cell phones, knives among items found during ‘Ochi’ lockup search

A search of the cellblock at the Ocho Rios Police Station by members of the Caribbean Search Centre resulted in the seizure of some 21 cellular phones among other contrabands on Monday.
Reports are

Jamaica News

PE teacher has new outlook after arrest

Now a master’s degree holder, she has a ‘line to not cross’ with students

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols