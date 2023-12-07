Fraser McConnell satisfied with Extreme E rookie season Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s rallycross driver, Fraser McConnell, considers his debut season in Extreme E a success as his X44 Vida Carbon Racing team secured the fourth position in the Extreme E Championship finale on Saturday and Sunday.

Owned by Sir Lewis Hamilton, the X44 Vida Carbon Racing team achieved a third-place podium finish in the final two rounds at the Copper X Prix in Antofagasta, Chile, earning 121 points to secure the fourth spot overall.

In Round 5 and final, despite a major setback due to a collision in the switch zone, X44 finished the race eight minutes slower than Veloce Racing, the eventual winner. This victory placed Veloce in third place in the final standings with 155 points, while Sainz XE took second place with 177 points. Roseberg X Racing (RXR) was crowned champions with 182 points.

Expressing satisfaction with his rookie season’s outcomes, McConnell stated, “It has been such an awesome ride competing with my teammate Cristina Gutierrez and against some of the best drivers in Extreme E. I must say that competing in this series has been an incredible experience for me, and it is definitely one that has helped my development and driving skills, and it can only get better from here on. I’m immensely grateful to Lewis Hamilton for this opportunity.”

Overall, McConnell’s team secured four podium finishes in 2023, with two wins and two third-place finishes.