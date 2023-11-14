Fraser McConnell takes first Nitrocross win after Pastrana penalty Loop Jamaica

Jamaica nitrocross sensation Fraser McConnell came away with a victory and a second-place finish in rounds four and five of the Nitrocross series in Phoenix, Arizona at the weekend.

McConnell emphatically started the season with a dominating win in round one in Oklahoma. With mechanical issues keeping him off the podium in rounds two and three in Utah in August, he was determined to put on a great display in Phoenix.

In Phoenix, despite encountering more car failures in the first race, McConnell managed to win the Last Chance Qualifier and secure a second row starting position in the final.

The round four final on November 10 was a nail-biting affair, with the top five cars closely competing to the finish.

Last year’s champion, Robin Larsson, led the race but suffered a puncture, which saw a rush of competitors bunched up. Travis Pastrana overtook through a gap in the middle and finished first, with McConnell crossing the line in second.

However, McConnell moved up one spot to first place after the stewards gave Pastrana a penalty.

Vermont SportsCar driver Pastrana was demoted two positions for making contact with Dreyer & Reinbold JC RX Cartel driver Robin Larsson and Olsbergs MSE’s Kevin Eriksson on the last lap of the final

“Not the way I’d choose to win, but a win is a win. I’ll accept the rules of the game, and I welcome the points earned from this victory, which is as close to the maximum points as possible,” McConnell reasoned.

The fifth round of the Nitrocross series started well for Fraser on November 11, as he won his heat and qualified for the coveted Top Qualifier (TQ) final.

During the Finals, Fraser drove an intelligent race by staying out of the joker lap until the fifth lap, which gave him the clean air he needed to chase down those at the front of the pack. He eventually finished in second place behind Larsson.

Fraser is currently in fourth place in the championship battle, only two points behind Andreas Bakkerud and 12 points ahead of Pastrana in the 10-event series.

Rounds six and seven of the Nitrocross series will take place at the Glen Helen Raceway in California on December 9 and 10.