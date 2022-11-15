Fraser-Pryce among finalists for World Athlete of Year Loop Jamaica

Sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is among the finalists for the Women’s World Athlete of Year.

The Jamaican, who won a record fifth world 100m title in Oregon on July 17 at age 35, is joined by American 400m hurdles gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin and Venezuelan triple jump world record holder Yulimar Rojas.

Peruvian race walk double champion Kimberly Garcia and Nigerian 100m hurdles gold medallist Tobi Amusan make up the shortlist.

The women’s finalists are:

Tobi Amusan, NGR- World 100m hurdles champion- Diamond League, Commonwealth and African 100m hurdles champion- Set a world 100m hurdles record of 12.12

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, JAM- World 100m champion, claiming a fifth gold medal in the event- Diamond League 100m champion- Ran a world-leading 10.62 among her record seven sub-10.70 100m races of the season

Kimberly Garcia, PER- World 20km race walk champion, winning Peru’s first ever World Athletics Championships medal- World 35km race walk champion in a South American record to complete a race walk double- World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships 20km bronze medallist

Sydney McLaughlin, USA- World 400m hurdles and 4x400m champion- Broke the world 400m hurdles record with 51.41 at the US Championships- Further improved the world record to 50.68 to win the world title

Yulimar Rojas, VEN- World indoor and outdoor triple jump champion- Diamond League triple jump champion- Improved her world record to 15.74m in Belgrade

For the Men’s World Athlete of Year, American 200m world champion Noah Lyles is among the five finalists.

Lyles is joined on the shortlist by two Scandinavian world champions – Norway’s distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis.

Steeplechase king Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, and Kenya’s world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge complete the shortlist.

The men’s finalists are:

Mondo Duplantis, SWE– World pole vault champion indoors and outdoors- Diamond League and European pole vault champion- Improved his world record to 6.19m and 6.20m indoors, and then 6.21m outdoors

Soufiane El Bakkali, MAR– World 3000m steeplechase champion- Diamond League 3000m steeplechase champion- Unbeaten in 2022, running a world-leading 7:58.28 in Rabat

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, NOR– World 5000m champion, world 1500m silver medallist indoors and outdoors- European 1500m and 5000m champion- Ran a world indoor 1500m record of 3:30.60 and won the Diamond League title in a world-leading 3:29.02

Eliud Kipchoge, KEN– Improved his world marathon record to 2:01:09- Berlin Marathon champion- Tokyo Marathon champion

Noah Lyles, USA– World 200m champion- Diamond League 200m champion- Ran a world-leading national record of 19.31 to move to third on the world all-time list.

The winners will be announced by on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2022.