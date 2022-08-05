Fraser-Pryce and Jackson set to star in Silesia on Saturday Loop Jamaica

Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce are among nine Jamaicans who will be in Poland on Saturday to compete in the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia.

Fraser-Pryce will be looking to re-assert her authority in the event after winning her fifth world 100m title in Eugene, Oregon.

World finalist Aleia Hobbs, US champion Melissa Jefferson and compatriot Twanisha Terry – all of whom won 4x100m gold in Oregon – are also in the line-up.

Local star and 2019 European indoor 60m gold medallist Ewa Svoboda will also present some colourful opposition.

Also in the lineup are two other Jamaicans – Briana Williams and Natasha Morrison.

More fireworks are expected in the women’s 200m, where newly crowned world champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica will face world and Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas, as well as Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas and USA’s world finalist Tamara Clark.

Jackson landed one of the performances of the championships in Eugene with a searing 21.46 to move to second on the world all-time list.

Having collected her first world gold over one lap in Eugene, double Olympic champion Miller-Uibo is not short on confidence and form. And Jackson cannot be complacent against the Bahamian, who took world bronze over 200m in 2017.

As the only woman in history to have won World Championships medals in the 100m, 200m, and 400m, Jackson is an athlete of rare versatility, and she remains open-minded over what distances she will tackle in the future.

“When you achieve a goal, you go back and set another goal,” she said. “So, for this season, it is just to have some fun. I know proper execution will get me to run fast. I love challenges, so if I go back to the 400m, I know I will do pretty well. I am not giving up any event as yet. All events are up for grabs!”

Ahead of the match-up, Miller-Uibo said she was looking forward to some fun at the shorter distance. “For just about every athlete, the high is always the major competition of the season (World Championships),” she said.

“Everyone has been putting down some really impressive times. I have done everything in the 400m, it’s time to let loose now and enjoy the rest of the season.”

Schedule for Jamaican athletes down to compete at the Diamond League meeting in Poland.

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Women’s shot put – 7:55 amDanniel Thomas-Dodd

Men’s 100m – 9:28 amAkeem BlakeYohan Blake

Women’s 400m – 9:56 amCandice McLeodStephenie Ann McPherson

Women’s 200m – 10:28 amShericka Jackson

Women’s 100m – 10:52 amShelly-Ann Fraser-PryceNatasha MorrisonBriana Williams