Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.62 in Monaco Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her superb form in the100 metres by running the world’s fastest time this year at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Wednesday.

Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mom, clocked a sensational 10.62 seconds at the Louis II stadium, five hundredths faster than she ran to win the world title in Eugene, Oregon three weeks ago. The time smashes the previous best of 10.72 set by disgraced American Marion Jones in 1998.

The Jamaican’s victory in Monaco was her third sub-10.70 run within a week and saw her become the first woman in history to break 10.70 six times in the same season. No other woman has broken 10.70 more than four times in a career.

Fraser-Pryce’s compatriot Shericka Jackson got the better of Marie-Jos?e Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast for second place.

Jackson clocked 10.71, a new personal best while Ta Lou finished in 10.72, an African record.

“I’ve now had three back-to-back races so I will take some time for recovery and see what I’m able to do with some rest before I come back,” said Fraser-Pryce.

“I did what I needed to do and we had fun and let the clock do the talking!”

Fraser-Pryce hailed what she dubbed a “remarkable” year on the track.

“I cannot be disappointed with the season,” she said. “To be able to run 10.6 consistently means a lot to me.

“It is very hard to keep the speed on this high level. It is important for me to deliver fast times because I’m looking forward for myself to have a great season.”