Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.65 to win 100m Diamond League crown Loop Jamaica

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.65 to win 100m Diamond League crown
50 minutes ago

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates after winning the women’s 100m final at the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP).

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.

Cheered on by more than 25,000 fans at the Letzigrud Stadium, the five-time world champion, who was beaten by 0.01 by fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson – the world 200m champion – in Brussels, streaked away to win the season-ending meet in a blistering 10.65 seconds.

Jackson finished second in 10.81 seconds while African record-holder Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third in 10.91.

“I’m really looking forward to my next season and I’d love to come again,” said Fraser-Pryce, who became the first woman to run below 10.70 seven times in the same season.

“I’m just excited… to have won. I’m feeling good to be able to compete. This was remarkable and I’m very proud that I came away with 10.65 – I started with a 10.6 and finish with a 10.6 so there’s nothing more I could ask for.”

Jamaica’s Yohan Blake clocked 10.05 for second in the men’s race.

Trayvon Bromell of the USA easily won in 9.94 seconds for his maiden Diamond trophy. Canadian Aaron Brown finished third in a season’s best 10.06.

