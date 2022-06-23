Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.70 to qualify for 100m semis at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.70 to qualify for 100m semis at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica
42 minutes ago

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (left) wins her first-round race of the women’s 100m on day one of the Jamaican trials at the National Stadium on Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her red-hot form this year by clocking an impressive 10.70 seconds to win her first-round 100m race on Thursday’s first day of the Jamaican trials at the National Stadium.

The 10.70 clocking came just under a week after she equaled her world-leading time of the year in winning the 100m in 10.67 seconds at the Diamond League meet in Paris to become the only woman to ever break 10.70 seconds before July 1 in any year.

The run on Thursday confirmed her status as the big favourite to win the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Briana Williams was well beaten into second place in 10.98 seconds.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce, who is the reigning World champion, will go for a 10th world championship gold medal in Eugene, Oregon, next month.

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won her first-round heat in 11.02 seconds to beat Natasha Morrison who clocked a season’s best 11.10 seconds.

Thompson-Herah is second in the world way back at 10.79 on the Eugene track that will stage the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

Shericka Jackson, who won the bronze medal behind Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce in at the Tokyo Olympics, finished second in her first-round heat behind Kemba Nelson.

The University of Oregon sprinter won in 10.97 seconds while Jackson clocked 10.98.

The semi-finals and final are scheduled for Friday’s second day.

Jamaica track and field trials starts today

The battle for supremacy: Elaine Thompson-Herah vs Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Sport

Jamaica qualify for knockout round at Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship

Jamaica defeated Antigua and Barbuda 2-0 in their final preliminary round fixture on Wednesday to qualify for the knockout round of the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship in Honduras.
Zion S

Jamaica News

14-y-o girl gone missing in Spanish Town after leaving for school

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Tava-Goy Tavares, a student of Welsh Heights, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine, who has been missing since Wednesday, June

Lifestyle

Botanical Roots: Why you should eat jackfruit

The jackfruit has been enjoyed by Jamaicans and people across the tropics for centuries.
The exotic fruit is native to South India and is part of the Moraceae plant family, which also includes

Sport

Jamaican trials schedule: Thursday, June 23 – Day 1

Over four days from June 23-26 at the National Stadium, Jamaica’s best track and field athletes will battle for a place on their nation’s team for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Jamaica News

‘Mumma’ says she is passionate about the elderly and assisting youth

More defendants deny being ‘Clans’ gangsters; one opts for sworn statement

