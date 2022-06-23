Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.70 to qualify for 100m semis at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her red-hot form this year by clocking an impressive 10.70 seconds to win her first-round 100m race on Thursday’s first day of the Jamaican trials at the National Stadium.

The 10.70 clocking came just under a week after she equaled her world-leading time of the year in winning the 100m in 10.67 seconds at the Diamond League meet in Paris to become the only woman to ever break 10.70 seconds before July 1 in any year.

The run on Thursday confirmed her status as the big favourite to win the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Briana Williams was well beaten into second place in 10.98 seconds.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce, who is the reigning World champion, will go for a 10th world championship gold medal in Eugene, Oregon, next month.

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won her first-round heat in 11.02 seconds to beat Natasha Morrison who clocked a season’s best 11.10 seconds.

Thompson-Herah is second in the world way back at 10.79 on the Eugene track that will stage the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

Shericka Jackson, who won the bronze medal behind Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce in at the Tokyo Olympics, finished second in her first-round heat behind Kemba Nelson.

The University of Oregon sprinter won in 10.97 seconds while Jackson clocked 10.98.

The semi-finals and final are scheduled for Friday’s second day.