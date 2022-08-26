Fraser-Pryce hopeful to recover for Brussels Diamond League Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce is hopeful she will be fit to compete in the women’s 100m at the Memorial Van Damme in Brussels next week, the last Wanda Diamond League meeting before the series final in Zurich.

Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mom, was forced to withdraw from the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Friday due to hamstring discomfort.

“Been struggling with some discomfort in my hamstring a couple of days now,” Fraser-Pryce, who won a record fifth women’s 100m world title last month in Oregon, posted on social media. “Unfortunately it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.”

Fraser-Pryce further said she was “extremely disappointed” not to compete but was hopeful she would recover in time for the meeting in Brussels next week.

“No matter how hard we prepare sometimes things just don’t go as planned. The last thing I want to do is gain an injury or injure myself,” she said.

The meeting on Friday was denied the expected women’s world 100m medallist rematch with the withdrawal of Fraser-Pryce while five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah, who claimed bronze in Oregon, left the track after a false start.

It was USA’s Aleia Hobbs who went on to triumph, clocking 10.87 (0.0m/s) ahead of world 100m silver medallist and 200m champion Shericka Jackson (10.88) and Marie-Josee Ta Lou (10.89). Tamari Davis, who twice ran under the world U20 100m record in Memphis last month with a best of 10.83, also dipped under 11 seconds with 10.94 for fourth.

It has been another phenomenal year for Fraser-Pryce, the 14-time global gold medallist, and it isn’t over yet. The 35-year-old won 100m gold and 200m silver in Oregon, and has dipped under 10.70 for the shorter distance a remarkable six times this season, topped by her 10.62 in Monaco earlier this month.

In Brussels, Fraser-Pryce is listed to go up against 2019 Diamond Trophy winner Dina Asher-Smith.

US star Sha’Carri Richardson and Ta Lou will also be in the blocks in Brussels.