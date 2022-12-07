Fraser-Pryce, Jackson, Broadbell headline Sports Awards nominees Loop Jamaica

Sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, World 200m champion Shericka Jackson and Commonwealth Games 110m-hurdles champion Rasheed Broadbell headline the field for the 2022 RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation National Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year awards.

The nominees were released on Monday.

The Gala Awards show will return to its live format at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston as for the past two years it was staged virtually, and mostly pre-recorded, as RJRGLEANER responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gala Awards will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Fraser-Pryce and Jackson are among eight nominees for the Sportswoman of the Year award.

There were several highlights in Fraser-Pryce’s season, not least her fifth world 100m title in Oregon, but the first big ‘wow’ moment of 2022 for the 35-year-old sprinter came at the Continental Tour Gold meeting in Nairobi, where she won in 10.67 – what became the first of a record seven sub-10.70 clockings this year.

Jackson shocked the world with amazing 200m runs in 2022. She took the sprint double at the National Championships, before winning the 200m at the World Championships in Oregon, running the second fastest time in history –21.45 seconds.

She also took silver in the 100m and the sprint relay at the World Championships. She then won the 100m at the NACAC Championship, finished second in the 100m at the Diamond League final, and won the 200m Diamond in Zurich. She finished the year ranked No. 1 in the 200m and No. 2 in the 100m.

The other nominees for Sportswoman of the Year are World Championship 100-metre hurdles silver medallist Britany Anderson, Commonwealth Games high jump champion Lamara Distin, national netball captain Jhaniele Fowler, World Championships triple jump silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts, Commonwealth Games 400m hurdles champion Janieve Russell and Commonwealth Games double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Broadbell is among three nominees for the Sportsman of the Year award.

After finishing second at the National Championships, Broadbell overcame a sub-par performance at the World Championships to win the 110m hurdles title at the Commonwealth Games with a time of 13.08 seconds. After a series of good Diamond League performances, including becoming the third Jamaican to run sub-13 seconds in the sprint hurdles with an outstanding run of 12.99 seconds in Lausanne, Switzerland, Broadbell went on to take the silver medal at the Diamond League Final in Zurich in 13.06 seconds. He finished the year ranked 4th for the 110m hurdles.

The other nominees for Sportsman of the Year are Rovman Powell, who led the Jamaica Tallawahs to their third Caribbean Premier League T20 title and Jamaica Scorpions to their first Super 50 title in 10 years, and national 400m hurdles champion Jaheel Hyde.

Fraser-Pryce’s dominating 100m World Championships victory and Jackson’s incredible 200m victory at the World Championships are among the nominees for the People’s Choice Performance of the Year award.

The other nominees are Fabian Allen for his wonder catch on the boundary for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League, Nicholas Hamilton’s amazing Premier League goal for Harbour View in the playoffs, and the Reggae Girlz 4-0 demolition of Haiti to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2023.

The Gala Awards will feature, as usual, the Athlete of the Year by Sports Awards; Special Awards for individuals and groups; Certificates of Merit; the ISSA School Awards; VM Group Y.O.U.T.H. Award; the Chairman’s Award; the People’s Choice Award and the GLEANER newspaper Iconic Award.

As part of the celebration of Jamaica 60, this year will also see the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award, added to the regular slate of awards.