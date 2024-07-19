Fraser-Pryce, Knight-Wisdom named captains of Paris Olympic team

Sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and diver Yona Knight-Wisdom have been named captains of Team Jamaica for the Paris Olympics; the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) announced on Friday.

Fraser-Pryce, 37, who was the flag bearer at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the Tokyo Games in 2021, will compete in her fifth and final Olympics. She aims to add to her eight Olympic medals, which include 100-metre titles in 2008 and 2012 and a 100-metre silver in Tokyo.

Knight-Wisdom, 29, who became the first male diver to represent Jamaica at the Olympics during the 2016 Rio Games, will compete in his third consecutive Games.

Jamaica will field 58 athletes across four sports in Paris. The delegation includes 54 athletes in athletics, swimmers Sabrina Lyn (50m freestyle) and Josh Kirlew (100m butterfly), diver Yona Knight-Wisdom (men’s 3m springboard), and judoka Ashley McKenzie (men’s extra-lightweight, 60 kg).

Meanwhile, the JOA also announced that Beverly McDonald, Kaliese Spencer-Carter, and Chelsea Hammond Ross will receive their reallocated medals at a special function during the Olympics on August 9.

Celebrations are also planned for Jamaica’s Independence Day on August 6 and JOA Day on August 7.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to run from July 26 to August 11.