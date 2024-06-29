Fraser-Pryce looks forward to wearing national colours one more time

Three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is looking forward to representing her country on the highest stage one more time after making the Jamaica team for the Paris Olympics, which will be her fifth appearance.

This will be the last Olympics for the iconic sprinter. The 37-year-old told the February edition of Essence magazine in an interview that she will retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In Paris, Fraser-Pryce will aim to add to the eight Olympic medals she has already won in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relays.

The women’s 100m was one of the most anticipated events of the championships, largely due to the uncertainty surrounding the readiness of Fraser-Pryce, competing for the final time on home soil. However, she dispelled all doubts and remained true to her character of delivering when it truly matters.

She entered the trials with only one race under her belt this season, an 11.15-second dash at the JAAA Olympic French Foray III earlier in the month. After recording 10.98 seconds in the first round on Thursday and 10.91 seconds in the semi-finals on Friday, she returned two hours later to clock 10.94 seconds, finishing third in the final.

Fraser-Pryce admitted that it has been a trying season. “But tonight, as always, I think every athlete carries their own share of burdens and problems,” she said. “I look forward to going back to training and preparing for Paris.”

She congratulated her longtime friend Shericka Jackson and Tia Clayton, both of whom are coached by the legendary Stephen Francis at the UTech-based MVP Track Club, on also making the women’s 100m team for Paris. Jackson won the final in 10.84 seconds, ahead of Clayton who clocked 10.90, having earlier run a big personal best of 10.86 to win her semifinal.