Fraser-Pryce matches world’s fastest 100m of 2022 | Loop Jamaica

Fraser-Pryce matches world's fastest 100m of 2022
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
The Jamaican sprint legend consolidated her favourite status for next month’s world championships

Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica raises her arm after she cross the finish line of the women’s 100m during the Diamond League athletics meeting at Charlety stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler).

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce delighted the fans at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Paris on Saturday with a 10.67 seconds (0.5m/s) victory to equal her world-leading time.

She was unchallenged at Stade Charlety as she matched her time at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya last month. She also beat Jamaican countrywoman and two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah’s meet record of 10.72, set last year. The time is only seven-hundredths off the personal best she ran last year to put herself third on the all-time list.

Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champion, is the only woman to ever break 10.70 seconds before July 1 in any year and is now the big favourite to win the gold medal at next month’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita produced a season-best time to finish second behind the three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, who missed a 100m medal by one place in Tokyo, finished third in 11.01 seconds, also a season’s best.

Thompson-Herah is second in the world way back at 10.79 on the Eugene track that will stage the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

Fraser-Pryce and Thompson-Herah could go head-to-head in the 100m and 200m at the Jamaican Championships next week, though the 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce has a bye into the world championships 100m as defending champion.

Fraser-Pryce was no match last year to Thompson-Herah, including a 100m silver at the Olympics.

The 29-year-old Thompson-Herah has been challenged by injuries this season and has yet to race against Fraser-Pryce in 2022.

At the last world championships in 2019, Fraser-Pryce became the oldest woman to win an Olympic or world 100m title.

She will go for a 10th world championship gold medal in Eugene, Oregon.

