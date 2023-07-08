Fraser-Pryce opens season with 22.39 in 200m semis at Jamaica Trials Loop Jamaica

Multiple World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened her highly anticipated 2023 season by triumphing in the semi-final heats of the women’s 200m at the National Senior and Junior Championships on Saturday.

Clocking a time of 22.39, Fraser-Pryce comfortably claimed victory, while Lanae-Tava Thomas from the University of Texas finished second to secure the other automatic qualifying spot from the heat with a time of 22.46.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reacts after winning her 200m semi-final heat.

Fraser-Pryce’s performance in the heats positioned her as the fastest qualifier going into the final on Sunday’s final day.

The accomplished sprinter had faced setbacks in her pre-championship schedule, withdrawing from the Kip Keino Classic due to injury and the Botswana Golden Grand Prix citing a family emergency.

Meanwhile, Shashalee Forbes, representing Sprintec Track Club, emerged as the second fastest qualifier by clocking 22.84, defeating Shericka Jackson in the first semi-final.

Both Forbes and Jackson, the reigning national 100m champion, appeared in complete control during the race. Jackson crossed the finish line with a time of 22.86, a day after her impressive performance in the women’s 100m final where she set a world-leading time of 10.65 seconds. That remarkable display also marked a new personal best for Jackson, surpassing her previous record of 10.71 seconds set on August 10, 2022.

Kevona Davis wins semi-final three of the women’s 200m. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Kevona Davis, representing the University of Texas, claimed victory in the third and final semi-final heat, completing the race in 22.94 seconds, which placed her fifth overall in the heats. Jodean Williams secured the other automatic qualifying spot from the group, finishing second with a time of 23.07.

Double-double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah did not participate in the heat, following her fifth-place finish in the women’s 100m with a time of 11.06. This outcome dashed her hopes of representing Jamaica at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Earning the other spots in the final were Natasha Morrison (22.86) and Natalliah Whyte (23.00).

The championships serve as the Jamaica Trials for upcoming international competitions.

Senior athletes are currently competing for coveted spots to represent the country at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled to take place from August 19 to 27.

In addition to determining the team for the World Athletics Championships, the Jamaica trials will also establish the squads for three junior competitions. These competitions include the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica (July 21-23), the Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships in Puerto Rico (August 4-6), and the Under-18 Commonwealth Youth Games in Port of Spain, Trinidad (August 6-9).