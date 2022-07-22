Fraser-Pryce recounts moment Shericka Jackson took lead in 200m | Loop Jamaica

Fraser-Pryce recounts moment Shericka Jackson took lead in 200m
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on Shericka Jackson’s 21.45 World Championship 200m run

Jamaicans are quite likely still on a high from Thursday’s 1-2 run by Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann-Fraser Pryce in the final of the 200m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, to claim gold and silver medals, respectively.

After clocking a season’s best 21.81 seconds behind Jackson’s 21.45 seconds, Fraser-Pryce gave her account of the race as she glimpsed Jackson while powering towards the finishing line.

The two were waiting to be drug tested after the explosive 200m final when Fraser-Pryce went live on her Instagram. The Jamaican athletes were in a great mood and the more than 8,000 viewers loved every minute of it!

