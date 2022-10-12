Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson nominated for World Athlete of the Year Loop Jamaica

Two Jamaicans are among the 10 nominees women for the World Athletics Women’s World Athlete of the Year.

In a release on Wednesday, World Athletics confirmed that both Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson are among the athletes selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics, for the 2022 World Athletes of the Year in the women category.

Fraser-Pryce is the World 100m champion, claiming a fifth gold medal in the event, as well as the Diamond League 100m champion. The ‘Pocket Rocket’, who now goes by Mommy Rocket, ran a world-leading 10.62 among her record seven sub-10.70 100m races of the season.

Meanwhile, Jackson is the World 200m champion and Diamond League 200m champion. She ran a world-leading 21.45s to move to second on the world all-time list.

Another woman from the Caribbean, Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, is also among this year’s nominees.

Miller-Uibo is the World 400m champion, World indoor 400m champion and the NACAC 400m champion.

“It has been another memorable year for the sport, and the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, one-day meeting circuits, and other events around the world,” World Athletics said.

In its press release Tuesday, World Athletics said a three-way voting process would determine the finalists for the 2022 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2022.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this week with a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter counting as one vote.

The release said the World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Monday, October 31. After the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.

The other nominees for the 2022 Women’s World Athlete of the Year are:

Tobi Amusan, Nigeria

– World 100m hurdles champion

– Diamond League, Commonwealth and African 100m hurdles champion

– Set a world 100m hurdles record of 12.12

Chase Ealey, USA

– World shot put champion, and world indoor shot put silver medallist

– Diamond League shot put champion

– Threw a world-leading 20.51m

Kimberly Garcia, Peru

– World 20km race walk champion to win Peru’s first-ever World Athletics Championships medal

– World 35km race walk champion in a South American record to complete a race walk double

– World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships 20km bronze medallist

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya

– World 1500m champion

– Diamond League 1500m champion

– Ran a world-leading Kenyan record of 3:50.37, just three-tenths of a second off the world record

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine

– World indoor high jump champion and world high jump silver medallist

– European high jump champion

– Jumped a world-leading 2.05m, equalling the outdoor national best

Sydney McLaughlin, USA

– World 400m hurdles and 4x400m champion

– Broke the world 400m hurdles record with 51.41 at the US Championships

– Further improved the world record to 50.68 to win the world title

Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela

– World indoor and outdoor triple jump champion

– Diamond League triple jump champion

– Improved her world record to 15.74m in Belgrade