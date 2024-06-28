Fraser-Pryce shines at Olympic trials with fastest 100m heat time

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took center stage Thursday at the 2024 Jamaica Olympic trials, using an explosive start to easily win her heat in the first round of the women’s 100 metres at the National Stadium in Kingston.

She finished in 10.98 seconds, the fastest of any of the 24 sprinters spread over four races, erasing any doubts about her fitness.

This represents Fraser-Pryce’s second race this season following an 11.15-second dash at the JAAA Olympic French Foray III meet just 12 days ago, her first competitive appearance since the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest nearly 10 months ago.

Fraser-Pryce will be back on track Friday for the semifinals. If she finishes in the top three in that race, she’ll go for the title less than two hours later. The top three finishers in the final will head to Paris, where Fraser-Pryce will try to add to the eight Olympic medals she already has won in the 100, 200, and 4×100 relays.

This will be the last Olympics for the iconic sprinter. The 37-year-old told the February edition of Essence magazine that she will retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Shericka Jackson wins her first-round heat of the women’s 100m.

Like Fraser-Pryce, national champion Shericka Jackson also erased doubts about her fitness after cruising to victory in her first-round heat.

The two-time 200-metre world champion, who was racing for the second time in the 100 metres this season, clocked 10.99 seconds, beating Jodean Williams, who ran a personal best 11.01, and Alana Reid, who finished in 11.20.

Jackson’s 10.99 represents the second quickest time over the heats, while Williams’ 11.01 is the third quickest.

Tia Clayton, who finished second behind Fraser-Pryce in heat two with a personal best of 11.02, has the fourth quickest time going into the semifinals.

Also through to the semifinals are Shashalee Forbes (11.03), Tia’s twin sister, Tina Clayton (11.13), Natasha Morrison (11.12), Krystal Sloley (11.12), Kemba Nelson (11.16), and Ashanti Moore (11.24).