Fraser-Pryce signs deal with luxury watch brand Richard Mille Loop Jamaica

Multiple Olympic and World sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has signed a deal to become an ambassador for luxury watch brand Richard Mille.

The announcement was made through a post on Richard Mille’s Instagram page, shared with Fraser-Pryce. The caption reads: “On your mark, get set, GO! Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has joined the Richard Mille family. The proud Jamaican “Pocket Rocket” and the most decorated athlete in 100m history is setting her sights on further glory at the Paris Olympics in 2024.”

This marks Fraser-Pryce’s first non-apparel endorsement deal outside of Jamaica and makes her the second Jamaican to be associated with the luxury watch brand, following in the footsteps of 2011 world champion Yohan Blake.

Renowned for crafting high-priced timepieces, the Swiss luxury watch company Richard Mille is recognized for enlisting top-tier sports personalities as ambassadors. Fraser-Pryce now joins a distinguished group of track and field athletes associated with the brand, including Qatari high jumper Mutaaz Barshim, Belgian heptathlete Nafissatou Thiam, and South Africa’s duo of Akani Simbine and Wayde van Niekerk.

At 36 years old, Fraser-Pryce is regarded as one of the greatest athletes in track and field history, boasting an illustrious career that includes five 100m world championships and two 100m Olympic titles.

Fraser-Pryce expressed,”With Richard Mille, everything starts with a common vision “It’s about pushing barriers! People have always told me what I could or couldn’t do, I wanted to be part of a brand that knows about timing and where age doesn’t limit your progress. At the end of the day, we have the same vision as it pertains to our legacy. What we want to achieve is timeless.”

Amanda Mille, the brand and partnerships director of Richard Mille, remarked, “Shelly-Ann is not only a world champion, she is a strong woman who combines this with being a mother. As if that wasn’t already enough, she finds the energy for her charity work and this all-round commitment totally reflects our values.”