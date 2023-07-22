Fraser-Pryce to compete in Madrid today Loop Jamaica

A few days after contesting her first 100m race of the season in Switzerland, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will return to the track on Saturday for the 40th edition of the Meeting de Madrid 2023, which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver circuit.

Fraser-Pryce will contest another 100m event to tune up for the World Athletics Championships, which get underway in Budapest in less than a month.

The five-time world 100m champion stormed to a meeting record of 10.82 to win her first 100m of the season at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meeting in Lucerne on Thursday.

The Jamaican sprint legend is returning from the injury that delayed the start of her season. She made her season debut earlier this month when finishing second over 200m at the Jamaican Championships in 22.26.

With her performance in Lucerne, she now moves to an encouraging fourth on this year’s world list over 100m.

Shashalee Forbes, who was second at the Jamaica trials earlier this month, is also in the field.

The 100m race at the Meeting de Madrid is scheduled to take place at 3:36 pm Jamaica time. Additionally, seven other Jamaican athletes are set to compete at the meet.

Men’s shot put: 1:35 pmRajindra Campbell

Men’s 200m – 2:10 pmNigel EllisJulian Forte

Women’s triple jump – 2:40 pmKimberly Williams

Men’s 110m hurdles – 3:03 pmTyler MasonOrlando Bennett

Women’s 100m hurdles ‘B’ final – 3:25 pmMegan Tapper

Women’s 100m – 3:36 pmShelly-Ann Fraser-PryceShashalee Forbes