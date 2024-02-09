Fraser-Pryce to make Paris Games her fifth and final Olympics Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Fraser-Pryce to make Paris Games her fifth and final Olympics Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JFF clears path for election after Supreme Court ruling

Halep awaits CAS ruling on 4-year doping ban after 3-day hearing

Trial date set re $5.5m furniture loss, damage by Canadian woman in Ja

What you missed at the Wray & Nephew Essence of Reggae Music Festival

PNP expels four members after Nomination Day

Gov’t mulled holding general, local gov’t elections same time in 2020

Over $2m forfeited from farmer with illegal gun

Fraser-Pryce to make Paris Games her fifth and final Olympics

West Indies fall short against Australia in opening T20 international

Local polls: 37 independent candidates among 499 councillor hopefuls

Friday Feb 09

26°C
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, reacts after winning gold in the final of the women’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said the Paris Games will be her fifth and final Olympics.

The 37-year-old sprinter, who won two gold medals at 100 metres and another in the 4×100 relay, told Essence.com she still loves the sport but will retire after Paris so she can spend more time with her husband and her 6-year-old son, Zyon.

“My son needs me,” she said. “My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We’re a partnership, a team. And it’s because of that support that I’m able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else.”

When Fraser-Pryce finished second as an unknown at the Jamaican Olympic trials in 2008, much of the conversation centered on whether she should be passed over for the more established Veronica Campbell Brown. That didn’t happen. A few weeks later, Fraser-Pryce went on to lead a Jamaican sweep in the 100 at the Beijing Games. It was the first of her eight Olympic medals. She also won four silvers — including one in Tokyo in 2021 — and one bronze.

“I undervalued myself going into Beijing,” she said in the interview with Essence. “I just wanted to make the finals. But when I crossed the line in first place, from that moment, I’ve never undervalued myself. I’m not just here for participation. I’m here to win.”

She also has won 10 gold medals at world championships, including six individual championships — five in the 100 and one in the 200. In 2019, she returned after the birth of her son and became the oldest woman to win the world title. She won it again in 2022 at age 35, which made her the first athlete to win five titles in an individual running event.

Fraser-Pryce finished third at the worlds last year and is considered a contender in Paris, along with defending world champion Sha’Carri Richardson and two-time defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. She said it’s important to be leaving the sport on her own terms, and that the decision isn’t about whether she can still compete at the highest level.

“There’s not a day I’m getting up to go practice and I’m like, ‘I’m over this,’” Fraser-Pryce said.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

November 30, 2023 01:05 AM

Sport

July 22, 2023 09:16 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

JFF clears path for election after Supreme Court ruling

Sport

Halep awaits CAS ruling on 4-year doping ban after 3-day hearing

Jamaica News

Trial date set re $5.5m furniture loss, damage by Canadian woman in Ja

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce to make Paris Games her fifth and final Olympics

Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said the Paris Games will be her fifth and final Olympics.
The 37-year-old sprinter, who won two gold medals at 100 metres and another in the 4×100 relay, tol

See also

Sport

Kobe immortalised with a 19-ft bronze statue outside the Lakers’ arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a statue of Kobe Bryant on Thursday, honouring their late superstar with a 19-foot bronze likeness outside their downtown arena.
The 4,000-pound s

Jamaica News

Local polls: JLP’s Kim Brown-Lawrence asks, ‘Weh unnu a guh duh now?’

The Jamaica Labour Party’s Kim Brown-Lawrence, who was on Thursday nominated as the party’s councillor-candidate for the Brown’s Town Division in the St Ann North Western constituency, has a charge fo

Entertainment

Stevie Wonder, Brad Pitt spotted at star-studded One Love LA premiere

Celebs join Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ziggy Marley to celebrate legendary Jamaican on his birthday

Jamaica News

499 candidates nominated for Local Government Elections

A total of 499 candidates were nominated on Thursday to contest the Local Government Elections that are scheduled for February 26.
The figure includes 496 candidates vying for seats in the 228 ele

Business

Sygnus to manage US$100 million CARICOM Resilience Fund

Sygnus Capital has been announced as the fund manager for the CARICOM Resilience Fund (CRF).  Launched in Bridgetown, Barbados, the fund is a US$100 million blended finance vehicle focused on cli

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols