Fraser-Pryce to receive OJ, Jackson to be conferred with CD Loop Jamaica

Sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be accorded the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fifth-highest honour, when the awards are handed out on National Heroes Day on Monday, October 17.

Fraser-Pryce who won an unprecedented fifth World Championships 100m title in Eugene, Oregon in July, and who won back-to-back Olympic 100m titles in 2008 and 2012, is among the 10 people who will be conferred with the OJ this year.

Fraser-Pryce is easily the most recognisable of the 143 Jamaicans who will be conferred with national honours by the Jamaican Government.

The awards were announced on Independence Day, Saturday, August 6.

At 35 years old and the mother of a son, Zyon, the enduring sprinter burst onto the international scene at the 2008 Beijing Olympics where she won gold in the 100m in a Jamaican podium sweep. She followed up that win with victory in London in 2012 and has won five World Championships at 100m since while adding a 200m title in 2013.

Fraser-Pryce also featured in Jamaican podium sweeps in the 100m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the last month’s World Championships.

Another Olympian, Shericka Jackson, will be conferred with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD).

Jackson is the fastest woman alive over 200m and the second fastest ever over the distance. The MVP-conditioned athlete ran a jaw-dropping 21.45 seconds to win the 200m at last month’s World Championships in a national record. The previous Jamaican record of 21.53 seconds was held by Elaine Thompson-Herah.

She is also one of few women who have excelled on the global stage at the 100, 200, and 400m, winning global medals at all three distances.