Fraser-Pryce urges fans to be mindful of comments about athletes | Loop Jamaica

World 100-metre champion Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce is using her platform to appeal to track and field fans not to bash athletes who do not perform optimally at the World Championships now underway in Oregon, United States.

She made the appeal during an Instagram Live after placing second in the 200-metre final behind teammate Shericka Jackson. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished seventh.

“Jamaicans have short-term memory. You’ll do a great thing this year and come back and yuh nuh have a good year and dem wah beat yuh dung to di grung,” Fraser-Pryce told the more than 8,000 fans who tuned in to her Live.

While asserting that bad comments do not affect her, the eighth-time Olympic medallist cautioned fans to be mindful of how their words can affect athletes mentally.

“It’s a whole heap dem have to deal with so uno have to be careful wid unnu comments dem sometime, because sometime unnu mek some comments and some a di athletes dem tek it to heart and dem dwell pon it,” she said.

“Sometimes you don’t understand what goes in the work and the preparation fi di athletes dem, and yuh nuh know weh dem a deal wid, wah kinda injuries or just overall struggles because it’s not just track, remember they have a life outside of track and field,” she added.

Fraser-Pryce insisted that fans’ time would be better spent cheering on the athletes through the good and bad times.

“Unnu have to big up di athletes dem. Every year is not the same… it nuh easy, so when you see the athletes dem out here representing you must know it tek whole a heap a work and dem aguh have good times and dem aguh have bad times,” she said.

“Mi cyaa manage di people dem weh think seh everyday a roses. We aguh have some dirt too, and when you go inna di dirt it’s how you come back out and grow from the dirt,” Fraser-Pryce said.

The 35-year-old sprint legend also encouraged athletes who are not performing at their best in the championships to continue to put in the work as they’ll reap their rewards soon enough.

“A nuh every year is a great year, sometime ya go have disappointments but its just how you bounce back after your disappointment. Track and field hard enuh, and you have to want it for yourself before anybody else. So its good when you have the fans supporting you, but you always have to want it for yourself,” she insisted.

She pointed to her teammate Jackson, who, through perseverance, set a championship and national record of 21.45 seconds to win gold in the 200m at Oregon22.

“Last year, Shericka neva run di 200m, and mi know she bawl and she come back and look ya, 21.45. She go back go put in di work, so yuh just have to understand everything is a process and it tek time, and when God seh, ‘Yes’, a yes,” the World 100m champion said.