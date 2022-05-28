Fraser-Pryce wins 200m Prefontaine Classic | Loop Jamaica

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Fraser-Pryce wins 200m Prefontaine Classic | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

No disruption in operations after Falmouth cruise crash, but…

Fraser-Pryce wins 200m Prefontaine Classic

LET’S TALK: To build or reap?

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 for 14th Champions League title

Thompson-Herah beats Sha’Carri Richardson at Prefontaine Classic

Kickoff delayed in CL final; fan violence outside stadium

Jamaican sprint hurdler admits to abusing Sha’Carri Richardson

Over 11,000 undocumented Jamaicans to get birth certificates — Green

Shella TopStar readies himself for first Reggae Sumfest performance

A look at some of the shootings at wakes and funerals in Jamaica

Saturday May 28

26?C
Loop Sports

51 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Defending World 100 metres champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica beat American Britanny Brown in the 200m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Related Articles

Sport

May 28, 2022 08:55 PM

Sport

May 7, 2022 06:18 PM

Sport

May 22, 2022 12:33 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

No disruption in operations after Falmouth cruise crash, but…

Sport

Fraser-Pryce wins 200m Prefontaine Classic

Jamaica News

LET’S TALK: To build or reap?

More From

World News

Mother slammed on social media for tattooing toddler’s entire body

Shameka Morris’ posts got the attention of social media pundits recently when she uploaded photos of her toddler full of tattoos.
Although the tattoos are fake, Morris was referred to as a ‘ba

Entertainment

See also

Skillibeng hits the studio with DJ Khaled

Dancehall artiste Skillibeng, who has been described by many as a rising star, on Wednesday hit the studio with We The Best producer DJ Khaled.
In several Instagram posts on Wednesday

Sport

Jamaican sprint hurdler admits to abusing Sha’Carri Richardson

The Jamaican female athlete who had been accused by American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson of abusing her during their relationship has publicly admitted to the abuse.
Apart from admitting to being

Entertainment

Shaggy to receive honorary degree from Brown University

Grammy award-winning artiste Shaggy is set to receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University in the United States this weekend.
The Jamaican music icon, whose real name is

Jamaica News

Man struck by train in St Catherine; loses leg in incident

A man is now in hospital after he was reportedly hit by a train in McCooks Pen, St Catherine on Friday.
Reports are that at about 4:45 pm the man was sitting on a train track when the incident

Sport

Candice McLeod booked for Ostrava meeting

Jamaica’s Candice McLeod leads a strong 400m line-up for the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava on May 31.
The Olympic 4x400m bronze medallist, who finished fifth in the indiv

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols