Fraser-Pryce wins 200m Prefontaine Classic | Loop Jamaica

No disruption in operations after Falmouth cruise crash, but…
Fraser-Pryce wins 200m Prefontaine Classic
LET’S TALK: To build or reap?
Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 for 14th Champions League title
Thompson-Herah beats Sha’Carri Richardson at Prefontaine Classic
Kickoff delayed in CL final; fan violence outside stadium
Jamaican sprint hurdler admits to abusing Sha’Carri Richardson
Over 11,000 undocumented Jamaicans to get birth certificates — Green
Shella TopStar readies himself for first Reggae Sumfest performance
A look at some of the shootings at wakes and funerals in Jamaica
Saturday May 28
51 minutes ago
Defending World 100 metres champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica beat American Britanny Brown in the 200m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.
May 28, 2022 08:55 PM
May 7, 2022 06:18 PM
May 22, 2022 12:33 AM
Mother slammed on social media for tattooing toddler’s entire body
Shameka Morris' posts got the attention of social media pundits recently when she uploaded photos of her toddler full of tattoos.
Although the tattoos are fake, Morris was referred to as a ‘ba
Skillibeng hits the studio with DJ Khaled
Dancehall artiste Skillibeng, who has been described by many as a rising star, on Wednesday hit the studio with We The Best producer DJ Khaled.
In several Instagram posts on Wednesday
Jamaican sprint hurdler admits to abusing Sha’Carri Richardson
The Jamaican female athlete who had been accused by American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson of abusing her during their relationship has publicly admitted to the abuse.
Apart from admitting to being
Shaggy to receive honorary degree from Brown University
Grammy award-winning artiste Shaggy is set to receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University in the United States this weekend.
The Jamaican music icon, whose real name is
Man struck by train in St Catherine; loses leg in incident
A man is now in hospital after he was reportedly hit by a train in McCooks Pen, St Catherine on Friday.
Reports are that at about 4:45 pm the man was sitting on a train track when the incident
Candice McLeod booked for Ostrava meeting
Jamaica's Candice McLeod leads a strong 400m line-up for the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava on May 31.
The Olympic 4x400m bronze medallist, who finished fifth in the indiv