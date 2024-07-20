Fred the Great shines with Foster, but Roman steals the show

Leader Tevin Foster booted home two winners at Caymanas Park on Saturday, including FRED THE GREAT among overnight-allowance winners, but lost ground to rival Raddesh Roman, who rode a three-timer in their battle atop the jockeys’ standings.

FRED THE GREAT clocked 1:40.0 at a mile with Foster in a three-length win for champion trainer Jason DaCosta ahead of ATLANTIC CONVOY and SISTREN TREASURE with Roman, bringing down the curtains on the 10-race card.

However, Roman had earlier completed a three-timer for the second consecutive meet, reducing Foster’s advantage to six winners atop the table.

Roman first won aboard fast-closing ALLEGIANCE, the first of two winners he partnered for Anthony Nunes, beating SUPER ALEX and GRECIAN LIGHT with Foster in a three-way photo at seven furlongs in the second event.

Nunes’ course-specialist, VOLATILITY, was an easy winner for Roman at five furlongs straight in the fourth at odds of 1-5, similarly speedy PRINCESS IFIYAH, who made all out the straight to beat four-year-old maidens in the sixth as the 1-9 favourite.

Claiming rider Shavon Townsend rode a two-timer – TRAVELLER’S LODGE and MACK AND ROME – both winning at 5-1.

MACK AND ROME fought off 3-2 favourite MIDNIGHT GALAXY with Roman to prove his exercise reports heading into his previous race were spot on, only that he was outclassed in the Jamaica St Leger when trying to make all.

FRED THE GREAT reproduced the form of his previous race when he had chased down fellow American PROVOCATIVA at seven furlongs on June 29, clocking a fast 1:25.4. The four-year-old American colt sat off the pace before making a rail run to collar Canadian ATLANTIC CONVOY a furlong out.

July’s month of racing closes next Saturday before a three-day holiday carnival, August 1, 3 and 6, starting with Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission Raceday, followed by the Jamaica Oaks and Jamaica Derby.