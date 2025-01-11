Free health services for Negril residents on February 9

Residents of Negril, Westmoreland, will benefit from free health services at an expo to be held on February 9 at Wavz Beach in the resort town.

Community advocate Rosa Young is partnering with the Westmoreland Health Department to stage the event as part of her Wavz One Love Jerk Fest Weekend from February 8 to 9.

Activities kick off with an evening concert on February 8, featuring local artistes, before the health expo and jerk fest take centre stage the following day.

Persons attending the health expo will receive free screenings and tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, HIV/STI checks, and immunisation, among other services.

The event will feature fitness challenges and competitions organised by representatives from the Jamaica Moves programme.

Schools, churches, first responders, and tourists have all been invited to participate in the wellness activities, which will include a blood donation drive.

The expo is the second such event organised by Young, who held a back-to-school health initiative last year.

This time, the expo is aimed at reaching a wider audience, including older residents who may not be able to attend the festival's evening events.

Young is encouraging individuals to come out to benefit from the health services.

"Some people are afraid of needles, but what better way to donate blood than by the seaside? It is not a tedious task, and we don’t have to be afraid of getting checkups,” she noted.

“If you come here, there are men and women who are medical doctors who have volunteered their time to tell you if you have high blood pressure, if you have [diabetes]. These are common ailments in Negril based on how we eat and live – fast food and eating on the run,” she pointed out.

“You can come and get a free checkup, and free immunisation; it doesn't cost you anything except time,” she added.