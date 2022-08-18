Free NCD screening for hundreds of Jamaicans Loop Jamaica

Hundreds of Jamaicans in communities across the island will continue to benefit from free screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as breast and prostate cancers, hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes.

This follows the signing of contracts valued at $45 million by the National Health Fund (NHF) with the Jamaica Cancer Society, the Heart Foundation of Jamaica, and the Diabetes Association of Jamaica.

Speaking with JIS News, Chief Executive Officer of the NHF, Everton Anderson, said “we signed those contracts to have ready access to screening services whenever we have health interventions”.

This is in keeping with the entity’s community outreach to promote healthier lifestyle and early detection of NCDs.

“These entities are long-term partners of the NHF, and we have been working together for many years. These contracts will enable the quick intervention of screening activities and will aid in the push against NCDs,” Mr. Anderson pointed out.

He told JIS News that the long-term partnership with the three groups has been beneficial to the population, as they have been doing a “wonderful job” in providing screening services across the island and “we expect Jamaicans to benefit from this initiative”.

The NHF head said that the entity has resumed its community health fairs following a pause in activity due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He is calling for personal responsibility to combat the NCD challenge and for individuals to broaden their knowledge and “recognise that early detection is key in managing illnesses”.

Mr. Anderson said that the agency is committed to helping people achieve improved health by providing education on NCDs and promoting healthy behaviours through community outreach and supporting health initiatives in schools and workplaces in collaboration with its partners.

The NHF is an agency of the Ministry of Health and Wellness that provides financial support to the national healthcare system in order to improve its effectiveness and provide more affordable care for the Jamaican population.