Friday’s trading sees One Great Studio leading in volumes Loop Jamaica

General Accident (Genac) led gains on Friday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) but One Great Studio (1GS) led volumes.

Genac gained 12 per cent to $5.15 with 27,400 units trading, followed by Lasco Distributors up 12 per cent to $3.97, and Caribbean Assurance Brokers up 11 per cent to $2.80.

On the losing end was Sterling Investments down 12 per cent to close at US$0.015, Key Insurance down 11 per cent to $2.00 and Sagicor Select Funds—Manufacturing down 10 per cent to $0.56.

1GS led volumes with 2.0 million units trading hands but the stock remained largely stable up 1.0 per cent to $0.98.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,042.73 points (0.32 per cent) to close at 328,547.74 points and the volume traded amounted to 18,332,683 valued at $120,732,578.89.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 1,073.03 points (0.34 per cent) to close at 315,890.19 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,457,646 valued at $107,505,757.98.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 4.15 points (0.11 per cent) to close at 3,687.21 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,875,037 valued at $13,226,820.91.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 103 stocks of which 43 advanced, 39 declined and 21 traded firm. 

 

