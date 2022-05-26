From black to brown: Most wanted held with massive complexion change | Loop Jamaica

Police following the capture of a man who was on the most wanted list has sought to highlight one of the methods that he was able to use to stay undetected for a period of time until he was finally apprehended.

Police have released a series of pictures that has shown the massive transformation that the man, who was wanted on multiple murder charges was able to undergo.

The man Nickeelo’Akelio, Keelo’ Lewis was arrested by the police during an intelligence-driven operation along the Reading Main Road on May 24. Police said he is now facing gun-related charges in connection with multiple investigations.

The 24-year-old who hails from Grange Pen, Lilliput, St James was currently wanted for the murder of Horatio Shakes, which was committed on August 18, 2020, at Bugs Bunny, Lilliput St James.

Additionally, he was wanted for the murder of Chevaine Stephens and the wounding with intent of three others, which took place January 4, 2022, at Ocean Heights, Lilliput St James.

The St James Police have also named Lewis as a Person of Interest in connection with:

– The murder of a national of the Dominican Republic, Marie Isabel Valdez, which took place on September 10, 2020, as she worked at a bar in Lilliput.

– The murder of Lindel Wilson was committed on September 25, 2021, at Ocean Heights, Lilliput, St James.

– A case of robbery with Aggravation, that was committed on September 25, 2021, at Ocean Heights, Lilliput St James

Lewis was featured recently on the JCF’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ social media campaign and was listed on the national wanted person’s list.

Investigations into these cases are ongoing and updates will be provided to the public at an appropriate time.

The Constabulary will continue to pursue wanted persons who have been behind the violence in several of our communities. The public is reminded that, if they believe they have any information that can assist the police in any investigation, they can call Crime Stop at 311, or the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) tip line at 811.