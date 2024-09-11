From camp to classroom: Summer robotics boosts students’ STEM skills

International Game Technology (IGT), a global leader in gaming, completed its fourth annual IGT Coding and Robotics Rock Camp for Caribbean youth.

Now, participating students are back to school and energised for the new year, poised to become innovators and problem-solvers.

IGT partnered with the Mona Geoinformatics Institute (MGI) at the University of the West Indies to host the virtual camp, under the inspiring theme ‘Climate Action: Think It! Code It! Solve It’.

The camp, an extension of IGT’s global After School Advantage (ASA) programme, consisted of introductory (Level 1) and intermediate (Level 2) programmes.

A total of 72 students from five Caribbean countries – Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, St Maarten, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago – participated in the virtual camp.

That group included students from the Mustard Seed Communities arms: Mary’s Child; Jerusalem & Matthew 25:40 in Kingston; Spring Village Development Foundation in St Catherine, and the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation in Mandeville and Savanna-La-Mar.

The Level 1 course introduced students to the fascinating world of computer science, providing a foundational understanding of coding and computing.

They also explored careers in the industry and developed essential skills such as website development and robotics.

Returning students in the Level 2 programme built on the knowledge they gained last summer to explore more complex web development including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and an introduction to Artificial Intelligence.

Students also had the exciting experience of building a robot.

As these students begin the new school year, they will remember the encouragement they received to continue their learning adventure with enthusiasm and curiosity.

Guest speaker at the camp graduation, Nalini Ramsawak-Jodha, UWI Lecturer in Education (Teaching of Mathematics), congratulated the students and challenged them to continue using their knowledge to protect the environment.