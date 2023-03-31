From Central Village, St Catherine to St James jail cell on gun charge Loop Jamaica

Twenty-seven-year-old Akeem Reid of Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine has been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and possession of prohibited ammunition following an incident in Rose Hill Lane, Kemshot, St James on Thursday, March 30.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 5:35 pm, law enforcers were on patrol in the area, when Reid, upon seeing them, ran.

The law enforcers went in pursuit of him, during which a magazine reportedly fell from his pocket and he was also seen throwing away a firearm, which was later retrieved.

A Glock Nineteen 9mm pistol and a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized.

Reid was taken into custody, and was subsequently charged.