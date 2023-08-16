From city lights to coastal charms: A look at Ja’s property prospects Loop Jamaica

Choosing the right location for a real estate investment cannot be stressed enough.

Location, location, location!

Where you decide to invest is crucial to your overall success as a real estate investor. When seeking out a property, specifically in Jamaica, choosing between an urban or rural area must be considered.

As Jamaica’s capital, Kingston commands both local and international attention as it serves as the nation’s economic and cultural hub.

A property in Kingston no doubt grants you access to various amenities, including top-notch healthcare and educational institutions. Additionally, the spectrum of offerings spans entertainment, commercial centres, artistic galleries, museums, and a vibrant nightlife.

Because of the rich history and all the city has to offer, when people think of Jamaica, the first place they think about is Kingston. But contrary to popular belief, Kingston is NOT Jamaica.

Jamaica is vast and diverse, with a number of unique experiences across various regions. Each area has its own distinct charm, culture, and lifestyle, making it a must to explore when considering where to start your property search.

Despite the increased number of real estate developments happening in the city, more and more investors are going outside of the hustle and bustle of Kingston. People are beginning to recognise that there is more real estate opportunities available beyond the city.

The north coast especially has been getting quite the attention from investors seeking to have their real estate ventures closer to the beaches and popular tourist attractions.

Others are venturing into the hills to find hidden gems and to be closer to nature. Rural Jamaica gives investors the opportunity to move away from the business of the city to a more peaceful and serene atmosphere, sometimes even off the beaten path.

The fact of the matter is, whether rural or urban, the choice you make comes with pros and cons.

There are a few things to consider when choosing where to start your property search for investing. When deciding between rural and urban Jamaica, you should review your lifestyle preferences, property prices, and priorities.

Think about the kind of environment you want your property to be in. What kind of lifestyle do you prefer?

Do you thrive in the fast-paced city environment? Or do you desire a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature?

If you intend to generate passive income from your real estate investment, you will also need to think about the demographic of the tenant or guests you want your property to attract. The area will typically set the tone for the lifestyle you want your property to cater to.

It is also best to compare the property prices in rural and urban areas to determine which aligns best with your investing ability.

Consider your risk-reward ratio and the purpose of your investment. Ideally, you want to avoid over-investing in a property that will struggle to give you a suitable return on your investment.

Moreover, do your research to determine the market trends in the area to help you evaluate the possible performance of your investment in the long term compared to the price you will pay.

Lastly, consider the ease of access to modern amenities, healthcare facilities, schools, and entertainment options. Contemplate the proximity of your property in relation to these various necessities and the ease of transportation to get there. Assess the daily commute and the availability of public transport in selecting your location.

When seeking to invest in the real estate market, you will find that each region offers a unique set of experiences — from the dynamic urban lifestyle of Kingston to the natural wonders and the tranquil escape of rural Jamaica.

When deciding where to start your property search, take the time to consider your lifestyle preferences, property prices and your overall priorities.

Do you think it’s better to invest in urban Jamaica over rural Jamaica? What has been your experience with investing in one or the other? Share your thoughts, we want to hear from you.

Keisha Bailey, an experienced wealth coach specialising in passive income, wealth creation, and time reclamation through investing, is available to assist investors in building highly profitable portfolios. If you seek to elevate your financial situation, reach out to Keisha at [email protected].