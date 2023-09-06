From fishing trip to attempted murder Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
From fishing trip to attempted murder Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

Why Michael Lee-Chin shuns his phone in the mornings

Spice clarifies comment she made re Erica Mena’s son

NCB interns network and receive career mentorship at ‘ConnectCon’

GraceKennedy commits over $64 million in back-to-school support

Air Canada kicks off passengers who refused vomit-smeared seats

From fishing trip to attempted murder

Amazon Warriors return to top of the table with derby victory

Jamaica-born US TV anchor Ruschell Boone dies at 48

Novak Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz to reach US Open semifinals

Wednesday Sep 06

29?C
Jamaica News

Both the accused and the victim ended up in hospital

Loop News

3 hrs ago

(Photo: iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 50-year-old man is now facing an attempted murder charge after taking another man on a fishing trip off a section of the Palisadoes main road in Kingston in July.

The accused, Alex Francis of Williamsfield, Manchester and Peddle Beach Drive, Booden Town in the Cayman Islands, was charged just over a month after the incident which left both men injured.

Reports from the Kingston Eastern police are that Francis took the victim to a section of the Palisadoes main road on a fishing trip on July 20. However, shortly after arriving at the area, Francis allegedly brandished a knife and inflicted stab wounds to the victim’s upper body.

The police said the victim reportedly wrestled the knife from Francis and allegedly used it to avert another attack, injuring Francis.

A police officer who was passing by saw Francis lying on the road and alerted the Kingston Eastern police. Francis was assisted to the hospital.

The victim was then found at another section of the road and was also assisted to the hospital.

Charges were laid against Francis on Monday. The police said his court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

Business

Why Michael Lee-Chin shuns his phone in the mornings

Entertainment

Spice clarifies comment she made re Erica Mena’s son

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks season’s best 10.92 to win in Switzerland

Oblique Seville and Natoya Goule-Toppin also secure wins

See also

Sport

Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2-3 in 400m hurdles at Xiamen Diamond League

Rushell Clayton led a Jamaican sweep of the podium in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League as the premier one-day series returned to China for the first time in four years on Saturday

Jamaica News

Jamaica-born US TV anchor Ruschell Boone dies at 48

Ruschell Boone, an award-winning reporter and anchor for New York City TV station NY1, has died after battling pancreatic cancer over the past year, the station announced Tuesday.
Boone, 48, died S

Jamaica News

Triple murder in Spanish Town, St Catherine

Family members, believed to include a pregnant mother, the victims

Entertainment

Masicka, ‘real friends’ light up Kgn car park for Streetz Festival

Dancehall artiste Masicka was in ‘Top Form’ early Sunday morning when he hit the stage at Streetz Festival inside the National Stadium car park in Kingston.
It was 2:18am.
And, with a stellar li

Sport

Coco Gauff reaches her first US Open semifinal at age 19

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff dealt just fine with the heat, the humidity, her big-hitting opponent and the task of trying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first ti

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols