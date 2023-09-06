From fishing trip to attempted murder Loop Jamaica

A 50-year-old man is now facing an attempted murder charge after taking another man on a fishing trip off a section of the Palisadoes main road in Kingston in July.

The accused, Alex Francis of Williamsfield, Manchester and Peddle Beach Drive, Booden Town in the Cayman Islands, was charged just over a month after the incident which left both men injured.

Reports from the Kingston Eastern police are that Francis took the victim to a section of the Palisadoes main road on a fishing trip on July 20. However, shortly after arriving at the area, Francis allegedly brandished a knife and inflicted stab wounds to the victim’s upper body.

The police said the victim reportedly wrestled the knife from Francis and allegedly used it to avert another attack, injuring Francis.

A police officer who was passing by saw Francis lying on the road and alerted the Kingston Eastern police. Francis was assisted to the hospital.

The victim was then found at another section of the road and was also assisted to the hospital.

Charges were laid against Francis on Monday. The police said his court date is being finalised.