From passion to business: Chef Samantha George’s journey Loop Jamaica

Samantha George is intent on crafting a culinary media empire, one fabulous meal at a time.

The University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica-trained chef has ambitious sights on brand building alongside her marketing executive husband and business partner Darren. Together, they run a boutique catering enterprise and develop content from their home studio.

Busy as a bee in a client kitchen at a recent catering job in St Andrew, Chef George is diligently supervising staff and piping callaloo cream cheese into vol-au-vents when Loop Lifestyle makes her acquaintance, and convivial chatter begins.

“My passion for the culinary arts took root from childhood experiences, watching my nanny expertly craft dumplings and savouring my mom’s delicious meals. Exposure to the artistry of cooking on TV, especially on the ‘FoodNetwork’, further fuelled my desire to pursue this culinary journey,” the chef shared.

Samantha and her business partner husband, Darren George, a marketing executive and multimedia specialist.

Formal education took her to UTech for its four-year food service management programme that included studies in international cuisine, cooking fundamentals, business accounting, and even law.

“[I acquired] practical experiences, like managing a pop-up restaurant on campus with a Moroccan theme that enriched my skill set. I then did internships at Pita Grill, Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records, and managed a deli in the New Kingston Shopping Centre,” George expounded.

Fast-forward to the present. The entrepreneurial chef’s mushrooming business counts corporate clients Best Dressed Chicken, Rainforest Seafoods, Jamaica Producers, CPJ Market, Bank of Jamaica, and Mega Mart, among an expanding market share.

“The Chef Sam brand is primarily managed by my husband and I, with recent additions to our editing team. We collaborate with seasonal sous chefs and cooks for catering events. Since its inception, the business has grown in terms of increased frequency of catering events, brand partnerships, and a streamlined workflow,” she revealed.

As for what’s to come, the 34-year-old said 2024 plans include “leveraging the support of our new editing company to consistently produce high-quality content.

“We aim to further expand our content creation and maintain the momentum. The focus is on making a significant impact on our YouTube platform, Sam’s Food Chronicles; continue participation in the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival, and another year of co-hosting The Mega Mart Show.”

Chef and caterer Samantha George piping callaloo cream cheese into vol-au-vents at the recent book launch event for academic and poet Ishion Hutchinson’s new poetry collection School of Instructions. (Photo: Pierre Marsh)

Mother to two sons, nine-year-old Josiah, and Jude, aged 8, she succinctly assesses her culinary style as dishes with layered flavours.

“I incorporate bold sauces, chutneys, and herbs, and use the best ingredients… I taste every dish I put out. I draw inspiration from dishes I’ve tried and try to recreate them or do a fusion as well from cookbooks, with Chef Kenji Lopez Alt’s ‘The Food Lab’ being a favourite for its detailed exploration of cooking techniques,” she said.

Speaking of food travels, she name-checks New York, Los Angeles and Trinidad and Tobago as must-taste destinations for their respective cuisines, while her dream foodie bucket list includes “Thailand for its high-tech street food scene, Mexico to compare their tacos to mine, Morocco, Nigeria, India; and China to see how their food compares to Jamaican Chinese food”.

Locally, she tips her chef’s toque to an array of dining establishments.

My favourite spots to eat are Summer House, East Japanese, Taurus Chinese, Stush in the Bush, Saffron Indian, The Buccaneers in St Mary, brunch at Terra Nova Hotel, The Rock Hotel, Tastee’s Liguanea, New Leaf Vegetarian, Taco Spot Taqueria, South Ave Grill, Le Pizzeria, Lovers Leap Restaurant and Jake’s in St Elizabeth, Eleni’s Bakery, and Peppa Thyme.

Quizzed on how she would improve Jamaica’s gastronomy scene to attract more discerning foodie tourists, George responded: “It [would] involve strengthening the agricultural infrastructure, fostering sustainable farming practices, and the improvement of our economy, particularly, the spending power of diners, which in turn would encourage culinary innovation and the sustainability [of said innovation]. Great food festivals such as the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival, Restaurant Week and the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards are already bringing more attention to local cuisine, but I think more is needed in the resources department to drive this innovation.”

Ultimately, she said, “I envision a massive food district in downtown Kingston, [perhaps] with 50 vendors cooking seriously delicious Jamaican and Caribbean food, where people from here and abroad travel to, like the Pike Place Market in Seattle, or Chinatown Market in New York City.”

By Omar Tomlinson