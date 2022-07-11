Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger

Imperial Optical developing mixed-use building with new retail store

#WeddingWeek: I Do in Paradise – Getting Married in Curacao

PEP students struggled in math, did better in language arts

#WeddingWeek is back with Caribbean destinations to say ‘I Do’

Education minister raises summer school concerns

Child found wandering in Portmore; cops seek help to find family

World Championships 2022 preview: 100m and 110m hurdles

World Championships 2022 preview: Men’s discus

A ‘lit’ Carnival Sunday

Monday Jul 11

31?C
Business
Loop News

43 minutes ago – Updated

FLE – A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at the Orlando International Airport on May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Spirit announced on Thursday, July 7, 2022, that it would again postpone a vote on the proposed merger with Frontier, a sign that it lacks shareholder support for the merger in the face of a rival bid by JetBlue Airways. Spirit delayed the vote by a week, until July 15. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Frontier Airlines, facing likely defeat in its bid to merge with Spirit Airlines, is asking for another delay in a shareholder vote on the deal.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a letter made public Monday that his airline is “very far” from winning approval by Spirit shareholders, who are weighing a richer buyout offer from JetBlue Airways.

A shareholder vote at Spirit, already postponed three times, is scheduled for Friday.

Spirit’s board has stood behind a February deal it struck with Frontier to join the two discount airlines.

“However, we still remain very far from obtaining approval from Spirit stockholders based on the proxy data we received as of July 8,” Biffle said to Spirit CEO Ted Christie and General Counsel Thomas Canfield. Biffle asked for another delay in the vote, until July 27, if the merger plan still lacks the votes for approval so that Frontier can continue to lobby Spirit shareholders.

Biffle said that if Spirit’s board changes its mind and supports the JetBlue bid, Frontier would waive its right to match the offer.

Frontier is offering Spirit shareholders $4.13 in cash and about 1.9 shares of Frontier for every share of Spirit, or about $2.4 billion at Frontier’s current share price. Spirit shareholders would own 48.5 per cent of the combined airline.

JetBlue is offering $33.50 per share in cash, and up to $34.15 per share — or about $3.7 billion — including a ticking fee to cover a delay in closing the purchase.

By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer

Source

Related Articles

Business

February 7, 2022 03:30 PM

Recent Articles

Business

Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger

Business

Imperial Optical developing mixed-use building with new retail store

Lifestyle

Wedding planner: T&T is an ideal wedding spot

More From

Jamaica News

Shock after popular security guard killed at gas station in Angels

Shock and grief have engulfed the rural district of Benbow in Guy’s Hill, St Catherine after a popular security guard was shot dead by gunmen at a gas station in Angels outside Spanish Town on Friday

See also

Jamaica News

St Thomas rocked by second double murder in less than two days

St Thomas was rocked by another double murder on Saturday, the second in less than two days, when a taxi operator and a shop operator were killed in Seaforth.
The deceased are 41-year-old Germaine

Jamaica News

WATCH: Women fight with heavily armed police in Central Kingston

Law enforcement can be a really hard task, especially in places like some urban, inner-city communities of Jamaica, where residents – these days – have seemingly made it a habit of taking on heavily a

Jamaica News

Portland cop freed of assaulting 15-y-o girl, but…

Remains in custody after alleged physical, sexual assault of girlfriend

Jamaica News

Floyd Green now has direct responsibility for NRSC, says Holness

Floyd Green, the Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), will now have direct oversight of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC).
The announcement of Green’s appoint

Sport

Finally! T&T 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals

Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the gold after Jamaica were disqualified for doping

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols