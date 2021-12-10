Frontline workers broke the back of third wave of COVID – Tufton | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has attributed the country getting through the third wave of COVID-19 to the endeavours of frontline workers.

As a result, Tufton said the workers should be acknowledged for the feat.

“I want to report that the efforts of the frontline workers have allowed us to break the back of the third wave of COVID-19. I believe that you deserve recognition,” Dr Tufton stated.

Speaking on Sunday during a function at which frontline workers were awarded by the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) in collaboration with Sarah’s Children Foundation, Dr Tufton expressed satisfaction that, recently, the positivity rate of COVID-19 was hovering around five per cent, a sharp decrease from 50 per cent, at one stage.

“When you look at the last seven-day average of positivity rate, we are hovering around five per cent, that’s the global sort of benchmark numbers. Remember, we were at the peak at 50 per cent, which means that less people are being infected,” Dr Tufton said on Sunday.

“I know that hospitalisation is coming down. If you look at the reproductive rate, it’s below one per cent. And, again, having gone through this cycle three times, we are getting better at it, although we do not want to go through another. But, I really want to just say, ‘Thanks,’ to all who have played a role,” he added.

The health and wellness minister, however, cautioned that a fourth wave of the disease is on the horizon.

“Now, the fourth wave will happen because it is in keeping with the pattern globally. The issue is how we manage [it], but I believe we are better able to manage than we were the previous stages,” Tufton said.

For her part, president of the MBCCI, Janet Silvera, said awarding the 31 frontline workers was inevitable.

“This frontline worker award had to happen because of the sterling contribution that you, as frontline workers, have made to the city of Montego Bay. I am talking about the health workers, the police, the soldiers, and recently added the Jamaica Fire Brigade,” Silvera said.

She revealed that some $3.3 million worth of prizes were handed out.

“Every winner will take home a 32-inch television courtesy of JSW, along with a Christmas cake; some of you are going to get cash prizes as well,” Silvera said.

“I just want to say, ‘Thanks,’ to those who have assisted us to make sure that this happened. It had to happen.”