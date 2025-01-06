Fruit, vegetable prices see massive reductions – Green

After the significant rise in local agriculture product prices, including fruits and vegetables, following Hurricane Beryl's impact on July 3 last year, Agriculture Minister Floyd Green has announced that prices are starting to decline.

In some cases, prices have dropped 70 per cent.

Green provided an update during a ministerial statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. He said 70 per cent of vegetables saw price reductions of up to 66 per cent.

Among the most notable price reductions as shared by the minister are:

· Sweet Pepper (green), down 66 per cent from $1,293/kg in December to $440/kg in January

· Lettuce (iceberg), down 44pe cent, from

$688/kg to J$385/kg

· Tomato (salad), down 40 per cent from $1,100/kg to $660/kg

· Pak choi, down 22 per cent, from $267/kg to $209/kg, boosted by increased production in Clarendon and St Ann

· Carrot is down 33 per cent from $660/kg to $440/kg.

Green said other essential vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, romaine lettuce, string beans and cabbage also recorded price reductions ranging from nine per cent to 23 per cent.

“This downward trend is expected to continue, bringing further relief to consumers,” he said.

The minister highlighted that while vegetable prices have declined, there are some fruit lines that continue to be challenged based on the weather patterns. These include melons and cantaloupes.

“We are seeing the recovery of our banana crops with ripe banana reemerging. Additionally, plantain prices which peaked at $330/kg in December have since dropped seven per cent to $307/kg in January and pineapple (cowboy) showed remarkable consistency, with only a six per cent decline, from $352/kg to $330/kg,” said Green.

According to the minister, the recovery is not happening by chance.

“It is the result of deliberate action by this Government to support our farmers. Through the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries & Mining, in collaboration with RADA (Rural Agricultural Development Authority) and our other agencies, we have provided the critical inputs needed to rebuild production capacity and mitigate losses. While adverse weather conditions affected supply over the past year, our interventions have ensured that price surges were kept under control and that stabilisation came faster than previous years.”

He added: “We will continue working closely with our farmers to strengthen food security, support production, and keep prices manageable for all Jamaicans.