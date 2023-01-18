FSC to hold press conference today amid SSL fraud probe Loop Jamaica

After facing criticism about the level of oversight it has been providing in respect of non-deposit taking institutions like Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), which is at the centre of a multimillion-dollar fraud investigation, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) has signalled that it will be hosting a press conference at 10 Wednesday morning.

The announcement follows the 10-day ultimatum given Monday by lawyers representing track and field great Usain Bolt, who had his account containing approximately US$12.7 million or nearly J$2 billion with the SSL wiped out.

The law firm of Fraser, Binns and Gordon has given the investment firm until January 27 to return Bolt’s money or be hit with criminal and civil suits.

Bolt is one of an estimated 20 individuals whose Jamaican and US dollar investment accounts have been affected in the reported fraud for which and investigation is ongoing. The investigative bodies–the police Fraud Squad and the Financial Investigations Division–have indicated that as of now, they are unable to quantify the exact amount of the fraud.

Industry players have noted that it is one of the largest fraud cases ever uncovered in Jamaica.

The FSC press conference also comes after it faced stinging criticism from the Opposition spokesman on finance, Julian Robinson, who expressed concern at what he described as the Commission’s “apparent failure” to provide adequate regulatory oversight of companies operating in the non-deposit taking financial services industry.

Robinson said Jamaicans have become concerned about the safety of their funds at these institutions and he urged the Government to break its silence and tell Jamaica what it is doing to restore confidence to this critical sector of the economy.

Stocks and Securities Limited on Hope Road in St Andrew (Photo: Loop)

Earlier Tuesday, a Gleaner report stated that the FSC had flagged SSL as a problem entity several years earlier over its questionable business practices.

The FSC, in a tweet late Tuesday said today’s press conference will “update the public on matters pertaining to the enhanced oversight of SSL”.

The FSC, which regulates non-deposit-taking institutions including entities operating in the securities industry, took temporary management of SSL on Tuesday, a day after appointing a special auditor for the firm.

The press conference will be aired via the Commission’s Instagram and Facebook pages.