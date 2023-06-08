Fugitive apprehension team nab J’can man wanted for murder in USA Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the St Catherine South Police Division and the Jamaican Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT) arrested a Jamaican man on a warrant of extradition for the offence of murder that was committed in the United States of America on March 27, 2002.

He is 40-year-old Kenroy Hardie otherwise called, ‘Sharkie’, a taxi operator of Palmerstan Close, Portsmouth in St Catherine.

In March 2006, Hardie voluntarily returned to the island after 12 months’ imprisonment for a firearm-related violation.

Reports are that at about 12:05 am, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the United States District Court of New York, issued an arrest warrant for Hardie. At about 12:05 am, on Wednesday, June 7 an operation was conducted at Hardie’s premises where he was seen and arrested.

He was taken into custody in the presence of his attorney, an extradition warrant was executed on him.

Hardie is scheduled to appear before the Corporate Area Parish Court on today where an extradition hearing will commence.