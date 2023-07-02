Full houses in Montego Bay for Reggae Sumfest – JHTA boss Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Full houses in Montego Bay for Reggae Sumfest – JHTA boss Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Engineer among trio granted bail re murder of Sanchez’s son, 2 others

Newsmaker: PNP leads JLP in poll, but Golding slips in positive rating

Farmer ‘Jet Lee’ killed in drive-by gun attack in St Ann

Full houses in Montego Bay for Reggae Sumfest – JHTA boss

MLSS says ‘sorry’ about NIS pension arrears payments hitting a snag

Caymanians make a case for contemporary culture with ‘street’ exhibit

Take precaution says senior cop as more persons of trust raping minors

Illinois businessman convicted of price-gouging on masks during COVID

Pope’s pick to handle sex abuse matters ‘refuses to believe victims’

UPDATE: Yahweh members booked for breaching Child Care/Protection Act

Monday Jul 03

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop Entertainment

5 hrs ago

File photo of the alluring attraction of Reggae Sumfest.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

All hotels are said to be fully booked in Montego Bay and surrounding areas for Reggae Sumfest week in the resort city in St James.

This year the music festival, dubbed the greatest reggae show on earth, will be staged between Monday, July 16 and Saturday, July 22 in Montego Bay.

“All the hotels are full. Sumfest looks very positive, everybody is excited,” President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Robin Russell, disclosed.

He also said checks have revealed that villas and Airbnb bookings have also reached capacity in the city and its environs.

Montego Bay Mayor Leeroy Williams recently declaring Montego Bay as ‘Sumfest City’ for the month of July 2023.

“I am hearing that they (villas and Airbnb) are full as well. We have been referring to villas and Airbnb and from all indications, they can’t get a room in the MoBay area and far up the line,” said Russell.

He stated that the hotels have already been enjoying a bumper season coming into Sumfest week.

“Sumfest has really put the numbers above and beyond,” he said.

During the recent Sumfest 2023 launch, Montego Bay Mayor, Leeroy Williams, declared the St James capital as ‘Sumfest City’ for the month of July.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Engineer among trio granted bail re murder of Sanchez’s son, 2 others

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: PNP leads JLP in poll, but Golding slips in positive rating

Jamaica News

Farmer ‘Jet Lee’ killed in drive-by gun attack in St Ann

More From

Sport

Images of Usain Bolt statue surface ahead of unveiling in Miramar

With the highly anticipated unveiling of a statue of Usain Bolt at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, still, two weeks away, the city’s vice mayor, Alexandra Davis, has provided a sneak pee

See also

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Cops cut down man in early morning Portmore shooting

A yet unidentified man was shot and killed by the police in a reported shootout early on Sunday morning in Portmore, St Catherine.
Information is about 3am, a police team was on patrol in the Nagg

Jamaica News

Missing, elderly fisherman found hanging from tree in St Thomas

An elderly fisherman who had been reported missing in St Thomas since last Wednesday, was found dead on Sunday morning.
Escolon Brown, 77, from Rocky Point in the parish, was found hanging from a t

Lifestyle

Jamaican writer wins global Commonwealth Short Story Prize

First Jamaican to win the global prize

Sport

West Indies fail to qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup

Two-time champions the West Indies will be absent from the men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time in their history after suffering a seven-wicket qualifying defeat to a Brandon McMullen-inspired S

Jamaica News

Men freed of 2016 barbershop killing of JDF soldier

A construction worker was among two men who were freed last week of murder charges relative to the 2016 killing of Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Lance Corporal Ricardo Bennett at a barbershop in Cross R

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols