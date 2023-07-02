Full houses in Montego Bay for Reggae Sumfest – JHTA boss Loop Jamaica

All hotels are said to be fully booked in Montego Bay and surrounding areas for Reggae Sumfest week in the resort city in St James.

This year the music festival, dubbed the greatest reggae show on earth, will be staged between Monday, July 16 and Saturday, July 22 in Montego Bay.

“All the hotels are full. Sumfest looks very positive, everybody is excited,” President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Robin Russell, disclosed.

He also said checks have revealed that villas and Airbnb bookings have also reached capacity in the city and its environs.

“I am hearing that they (villas and Airbnb) are full as well. We have been referring to villas and Airbnb and from all indications, they can’t get a room in the MoBay area and far up the line,” said Russell.

He stated that the hotels have already been enjoying a bumper season coming into Sumfest week.

“Sumfest has really put the numbers above and beyond,” he said.

During the recent Sumfest 2023 launch, Montego Bay Mayor, Leeroy Williams, declared the St James capital as ‘Sumfest City’ for the month of July.