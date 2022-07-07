Fully renovated Sandals Dunn’s River unveiled | Loop Jamaica

Eager to extend a warm welcome home to the wholly reconceptualized and fully renovated Sandals Dunn’s River, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has announced that reservations are now open for arrivals beginning May 24, 2023.

Beloved by couples since its initial addition to the all-inclusive resort company’s portfolio in 1991, Sandals Dunn’s River will return as a brand new resort, reclaiming its edge as the pinnacle of Sandals luxury.

The all-new 260-room Sandals Dunn’s River is undergoing a thoughtful, top-to-bottom restoration – designed to embrace the essence of Jamaica, its curving rivers, lush forests, and majestic banyan trees – with amenities, accommodations and culinary concepts brought forward by the brand’s uncompromising quest for innovation.

“Today is marked with very special intention, as we accept reservations for Sandals Dunn’s River in honour of our founder and my late father, Gordon “Butch” Stewart’s birthday – just a small homage to him that we know will make him smile,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of SRI.

“This was an extraordinary project and the last I worked on with him as his final masterpiece. He handpicked this location more than three decades ago for its white-sand coastline, cool breeze, azure waters and its close proximity to the destination’s archetypical falls. It will not only serve to breathe new excitement into a corner of Jamaica loved and cherished by so many, but it will set a new standard of luxury for tourism right here in our backyard with a next-generation resort worthy of its nostalgic past.”

The Sandals chairman noted that his father Butch Stewart grew up in Ocho Rios and it was there that the late Sandals founder first saw the pure joy of the island on the faces of visitors.

“Here along Jamaica’s North Coast, he witnessed a blossoming tourism industry and became aware of how to please and serve a new Caribbean customer. Every touchpoint at the new Sandals Dunn’s River is designed to do that and more.”

Guests can get to know the other corners of Jamaica through the brand’s “Stay at One, Play at All Sandals” exchange programme and check out additional Sandals Resorts in the area with complimentary transfers between resorts in Ocho Rios. To enjoy even more time in paradise, travellers can land right in Ocho Rios with American Airlines’ brand-new service from Miami on flight AA4007 with faster and more convenient processing times, shorter lines, and private transfers before and after their vacation.