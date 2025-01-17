Swiatek moves into a 3rd-round match against Raducanu Australian Open Biden administration seeks to block 9/11 mastermind's plea deal Government expects to deliver 10,000 water tanks starting this month German Ship Repair Jamaica continues to grow Watch: Jamaica defeat South Africa to open Sunshine Series Newsmaker... Week: Calls for calm amid jitters re deportation from US
Funf fact: All snakes can swim!

05 February 2025
Snakes are often pictured curled around a tree in a dense jungle or hiding in a desert waiting to strike some unsuspecting prey.

But they’re just as capable in the water as they are on land — in fact, all species of snakes can swim.

In North America, a famous example is the cottonmouth (Agkistrodon piscivorus), named for the white colour on its mouth that goes on full display when the creature is angry.

This snake, native to the southeastern US, also goes by the name ‘water moccasin’ because of its predilection for estuaries, bays, and rivers.

But even going a step beyond the familiar cottonmouth, some 60 species of marine snakes derived from the cobra family call the ocean their home, and monstrously large snakes such as anacondas also spend most of their life in the water.

Even snakes that generally have no business in water, such as the desert-loving rattlesnake, can swim in a pinch.

Members of the suborder Serpentes (to which all snakes belong) are such good swimmers because their elongated bodies can easily propel them through the water, and some have even evolved tails that look like paddles.

But don’t worry, ophidiophobes: It’s not like the Earth’s waters are teeming with snakes.

Snakes can’t live in areas that are too cold, and many spots — Alaska, New Zealand, and Ireland, to name a few — are entirely free of them.

Snakes by the numbers:

4.1 -Average length (in inches) of the Barbados thread snake, the world’s smallest snake

4,056 - Number of snake species as of August 2023, of which 70 or so live in the ocean

600 - Number of venomous snake species worldwide

3 - Number of Americans (out of 10) who fear snakes, the highest number for any phobia

