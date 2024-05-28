Furniture, facelift and fans for Josephine Glasspole Basic School Loop Jamaica

The Josephine Glasspole Basic School in east Kingston was once again a focal point for team members of Access Financial Services (AFS) who rolled up their sleeves and provided a much-needed facelift for school furniture.

The early childhood centre, which caters to 48 students from the Rollington Town community and its environs, also received three fans, one for each classroom to help students and staff beat the heat. Employees of the microlender joined parents and teachers at the school on Labour Day to refurbish desks and chairs and install fans.

“Josephine Glasspole Basic School is like a part of the Access family. We stay in touch with Miss Hibbert and her team and try to provide whatever support we can, as often as we can. We adopted the school two years ago because we were moved by the dedication of these teachers, and we wanted to come alongside them and do our part to make a meaningful contribution to the school. The feeling of satisfaction you get from knowing that you’re making this kind of impact is just icing on the cake,” said AFS chief executive officer Hugh Campbell.

Since 2022, the school has benefited from several initiatives of the microfinance institution including the renovation of the canteen, and provision of supplies. AFS team members also participate in activities such as Read Across Jamaica Day where they get to spend time with the students.